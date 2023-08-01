COLUMBUS – Eighty-five students participated in the 19th annual Central Honors Institute June 25-28 at Central Community College-Columbus.

Participants will be in the seventh or eighth grade this fall and have high ability in language arts, math and/or science. They were selected for their academic accomplishments, leadership skills, maturity and recommendation from a teacher or counselor. In addition to attending classes, they had a chance to socialize with peers in the evenings and experience life on a college campus.

Instructors were Katie Claus and AJ Rose, both of Columbus, CHI Creativity language arts track; Josh Darveau and Jared Johnson, both of Columbus, Stream Team biology track; Terri Jelinek of Columbus and Lee Brogie of Wayne, CSI at CHI math track; and Marc Bathke of Dixon and Ed Brogie of Wayne, FLY CHI physics track.

Staff members were all from Columbus and included Lynette Hogelin, residence hall mom; Adam Lassen, residence hall dad; Erika Leffler, camp director; Karin Rieger, camp administrator; and Abie Wulf and Terry Wulf, social directors.

Camp interns were Gabbi Judd, a senior at Wayne High School and daughter of Rachel and Daniel Judd of Wayne; Ashley Kraemer, a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and daughter of Greta and Doug Kraemer of Allen; Brock Ray, a senior at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the son of Rich Ray of Fremont and Stacy Ray of North Bend; Caroline Slama, a senior at Aquinas High School and daughter of Amy and Kevin Slama of Rising City; Kassidy Soulliere, a recent Wayne State College graduate who is a first-year teacher for third and fourth grades at Christ Lutheran School in Columbus; and Andie Venzor, a recent Wayne State College graduate who is employed at the Center for Survivors in Columbus.

York area participants included: Aurora Middle School: Joey Ballas of Aurora, daughter of Heather Ballas; Wyatt Heiss of Aurora, son of Allison Marie and Clint Heiss; Shawn Morris of Aurora, son of Robin Wilcox-Morris and Jeff Morris; and Aiden Roush of Aurora, son of Teresa Schaffert; Friend Public School: Naomi Black of Friend, daughter of Cindy and Eric Black; McCool Junction Public School: Ivy Noller of McCool Junction, daughter of Kendra Noller and Michael Reed; Polk – High Plains Community Schoo: Jacob Engler and Jayden Engler of Silver Creek, children of Sarah and Carl Engler; Shelby-Rising City Public Schools: Garrett Ruth of Rising City, son of Geoff and Christa Ruth.