CHADRON -- Chadron State College has announced the names of students who qualified for the institution's Spring 2023 academic honors lists.The President's List contains students with a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must have completed 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Students from the York area named to the President’s List include: Dawson Ohrt of Henderson; Sydney Roberts of Osceola and Peyton Johansen of Utica.