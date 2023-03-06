HASTINGS – The creative work of seven students at Central Community College-Hastings is on display in the media arts program’s 2023 Mixed Media Art Show.

This year’s theme is “Enjoy the View.” The show is presented by the exhibit preparation class, which includes both graphic arts and photography students. The event gives them an opportunity to learn how to mat and frame their artwork, promote a show and host a reception.

The exhibits will be on display through April 28 in the second-floor hallway of the Platte Building. The public is welcome to stop by when the building is open, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. There is no entrance fee.

Students displaying their work from the York area are: Gillian Gangstad of Fairmont and Cole Williams of Geneva.