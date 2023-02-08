LINCOLN – York junior Kassidy Stuckey was sitting in a real good spot after two qualifying rounds at the Class B State Singles Bowling tournament on Wednesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

After rolling games of 169-181, her score of 350 had her in eighth place out of the 60 bowlers competing in Class A and B and in the top five of Class B.

Stuckey’s third game was her undoing as she had a 118 and her final score of 153 in the fourth game landed her seven pins short of making the tournament of eight to determine the state champion.

The final spot went to Lauren Moore of Arapahoe as she edged Stuckey 628-621.

McCool Junction sophomore Morgan Thieman found the lanes at Sun Valley difficult as she rolled scores of 88 and 92 and was never able to recover as she finished with a 106 and a 129.

Hastings senior Winter Martin and Wayne’s Jersi Jensen were the final two bowlers remaining in Class B.

Both Stuckey and Thieman will be back next year.