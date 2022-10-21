Stuckey leads York girls XC to fifth place team finish

KEARNEY – The cross country state championship course at the Kearney Country Club is a beast.

Add to that unseasonably warm temperatures for October and you have just made that course even tougher than it already was.

York junior Kassidy Stuckey was in second place for most of the race but ended up with a sixth place finish as she was even struggling in the heat as were many runners in the later races. Stuckey was clocked 20:05.40

Gering’s Madison Seiler won her third consecutive Class B State championship and the Norris girls repeated their 2021 state team title with 50 points, Bennington was second with 69 and in third place was Elkhorn North with 76.

Fourth went to Omaha Skutt (83) and the Dukes 90 points earned them fifth place.

Seiler was clocked at 19:13.10 and second place went to sophomore Atlee Wallman of Norris with a clocking of 19:43.10 and third place was Waverly’s Emma Steffensen with a time of 19:52.30.

York freshman Naomi Renner finished with a time of 21:30.50 for 23rd place; another freshman Madelynn Stuhr was 30th with a time of 21:42.50 and rounding out the York scoring was sophomore Lainey Portwine who was clocked at 22:07.50 for 39th position.

The Dukes other two runners freshman Ryleigh Wright and junior Emory Conrad crossed the finish line in 40th and 46th place. Wright was clocked at 22:09.50 and Conrad at 22:21.30.

“Our girls’ team competed really well. Kassidy Stuckey got a medal. She had a great season this year. Our freshmen ran with a lot of confidence. Freshmen Naomi Renner, Maddy Stuhr, and Ryleigh Wright ran amazing. They ran smart and competed so well,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “They weren't quite able to hold on the last quarter mile but they went ahead to head with the Bennington and Elkhorn North runners. Lainey Portwine and Emory Conrad moved up throughout the race and placed well. Lainey was our final scorer moving up the last half mile. We had five runners in the top 40 and our sixth runner beat out scorers from the team ahead of us, including Norris' fourth runner.”

The Dukes had just two boys competing as seniors Colin Pinneo and Gabe Zarraga ran the championship course for the final time.

Pinneo came within .08 of a medal as he was edged by Seward’s Colin Standifer at the finish line for the final medal. The senior finished in 16th place with a time of 17:04.80. Zarraga was in contention for a medal late but he ended up in 23rd place with a time of 17:24.80.

“Colin Pinneo and Gabe Zarraga both ran their best races of the season. They ran smart and ran hard. Colin missed out on a medal by less than a second. Gabe was in contention for a medal until the final 400 meters,” said Rasmussen. “Both ran smart and gave themselves a shot at medaling. Both were really close to top 10 finishes or better. I know both of them would have liked to have a higher finish, but I don't think either would change the way they raced today. They were really close to having great races. “

The Class B team championship went to Lexington with 23 points, second was Omaha Skutt (33) and in third was Elkhorn North with 76.

Norris junior Riley Boonstra won the individual title with a time of 16:14.18 which was 15 seconds ahead of Lexington’s Jayden Ureste.