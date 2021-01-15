Storm uses big second half in win at Nebraska Lutheran

WACO-A low-scoring first half had the High Plains Storm on top of Nebraska Lutheran 12-7.

It was still anyone’s game as the two teams took the floor in the second half, but High Plains came out the aggressor increasing their lead to 24-12 and going on to record the 39-16 win in girls Crossroads Conference regular season play.

The win improves the Storm record to 4-8, while the Knights drop to 1-7.

High Plains was led in scoring by senior Brooke Bannister with 10 points, including 8 of 10 at the free throw line. Chipping in with nine points was Hailey Lindburg, Brianna Wilshusen added eight and Emily Ackerson finished with seven.

The Storm was 13 of 22 at the foul line in the win.

Nebraska Lutheran was 7 of 44 from the field and 1 of 6 behind the three-point arc. Leading the scoring was Natalie Hueske with five points and four steals; Sophia Helwig added four points, five steals and five rebounds, while Jasmine Malchow had four points and a team high six rebounds.

The Knights are back in action Saturday at Shelby-RC, while the Storm was slated to host Dorchester last night.

High Plains (4-8) 7 5 12 15-39

NE. Lutheran (1-7) 2 5 5 4-16