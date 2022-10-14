Storm tops Raiders 2-1, falls to BDS 2-0 at home tri

POLK – The High Plains Storm will go into the Crossroads Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed with a record of 19-6.

On Thursday night the High Plains girls hosted the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders and the BDS Eagles in their final games before the start of the tournament on Saturday in York.

High Plains survived a tough three-set win over the Raiders 25-27, 25-18 and 25-14.

In their matchup with CRC No. 2 seed BDS, the Storm was swept by the scores of 25-14 and 25-15. BDS is 21-4 on the year and No. 4 rated in D-1 by the Lincoln Journal Star.

High Plains 2, Lawrence-Nelson 1

High Plains got a strong performance by senior Kenzie Wruble who led the team with 16 kills on 41 of 47 attacks. Senior Haile Lindburg was 19 of 24 with eight kills and sophomore Rylee Ackerson had seven winners on 15 of 20 attempts.

The Storm was 104 of 126 at the net and finished the match with a .127 hitting percentage.

Lindburg had four aces; freshman Peyton Hoffman was team leader in blocks with two; Lindburg scooped up 22 digs and Courtney Carlstrom added 21. Carlstrom had 32 assists on 94 of 95 sets.

BDS 2, High Plains 0

The Eagles neutralized the High Plains attack holding them to 17 kills and a .123 hitting percentage. Sophomore Rylee Ackerson led the way with five kills while Lindburg, Wruble and Carlstrom finished with three each.

The serve game failed to turn up any aces and Hoffman and Ackerson each had three blocks.

Lindburg and Carlstrom led the way in digs with 10 and eight respectively and in setting Carlstrom was charted with 13 assists.

High Plains is the No. 4 seed in the Crossroads Conference Tournament and faces McCool Junction at 1 p.m. in first-round play. The winner of High Plains and McCool faces the winner of Giltner and Exeter-Milligan at 4 p.m.