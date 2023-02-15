OSCEOLA – The High Plains girls kept their postseason run afloat in blowout fashion Tuesday night, taking a 10-0 lead over Palmer after one quarter and rolling to a 50-21 win in the D2-3 subdistrict.

The Storm led 22-5 at halftime and used a 19-9 run in the third quarter to blow the game wide open before outscoring the Tigers 9-7 in the final stanza.

High Plains shot 19 of 58 (33%) from the floor and 8 of 29 from three. Peyton Hoffman sparked the offense, as the freshman singlehandedly outscored Palmer and poured in a game-high 27 points on 9 of 17 (65%) shooting. She also splashed down half of her six triples.

Behind her, Courtney Carlstrom canned a trio of 3-balls and netted nine points, while Hailey Lindburg also tallied nine on 3 of 10 shooting.

Gahvi Lesiak added four points and Rylee Ackerson capped the offensive effort with one.

Ackerson and Hofmann paced the Storm on the glass with eight and seven rebounds, respectively. Lindburg dished our four assists and swiped five steals.

Team and individual stats for Palmer were not available.