State track schedule laid out for readers

OMAHA - Last spring the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships were pre-empted by COVID-19.

The 2020 graduating classes never got to compete one last time as the NSAA cancelled all spring sports in early April.

The 2021 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships return to Omaha Burke Stadium this year with a very different schedule than from years past.

Instead of a two-day meet, the four classes will compete over four days starting on Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20 with Classes A and D.

Those two classes will have crowned all their champions and team champions before Classes B and C ever step on the track.

On Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 the other two classes will compete and decide their championships.

Classes D and C will compete from 9 a.m. to around 1:30 p.m. each day, while Class A and B will be in the afternoon session that starts with field events at 3 p.m. and running events at 4:30 p.m.

The final event on Saturday is the 4x400 meter relay and that is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.