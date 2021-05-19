State track schedule laid out for readers

OMAHA - Last spring the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships were pre-empted by COVID-19.
The 2020 graduating classes never got to compete one last time as the NSAA cancelled all spring sports in early April.
The 2021 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships return to Omaha Burke Stadium this year with a very different schedule than from years past.
Instead of a two-day meet, the four classes will compete over four days starting on Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20 with Classes A and D.
Those two classes will have crowned all their champions and team champions before Classes B and C ever step on the track.
On Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 the other two classes will compete and decide their championships.
Classes D and C will compete from 9 a.m. to around 1:30 p.m. each day, while Class A and B will be in the afternoon session that starts with field events at 3 p.m. and running events at 4:30 p.m.
The final event on Saturday is the 4x400 meter relay and that is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.
The York News-Times coverage area will be sending a total of 60 athletes to Omaha Burke High School this year. The McCool Junction Mustangs have the largest contingency as a total of 15 athletes (10 boys and five girls) will make their way to Omaha.
York will be sending seven girls and three boys.
State Track and Field Schedule
Class D- Wednesday, May 19
9 a.m.
Boys High Jump- F-1; Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan
Boys Discus- F-3; Kaden Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction
Girls Pole Vault- F-1; Jozie Kanode, Exeter-Milligan
Girls Shot Put- F3; Brianna Wilshusen, High Plans
Girls Triple Jump- F1; Madilyn Stacy, McCool Junction
10:30 a.m.
3200 Meter Relay;
S1-3 Exeter-Milligan; (Cammie Harrison, Cameran Jansky, Savana Krupicka, Jaiden Papik)
11:20 a.m.
100 Meters (prelims)- Boys; H2 L5; Casey Jindra, Exeter-Milligan; H2 L6; Owen McDonald, MCJ
11:50 a.m.
400 Meter Prelims
G- H2 L3; McKenna Yates, McCool Junction
12:10 a.m.
3200 Meter Run
G-S1-8; Aly Plock, McCool Junction
B-S1-6; Tyler Neville, S1-8; Jacob Brugger, S1-15; Luke Brugger- all McCool Junction
12:40 p.m.
300 Meter Low Hurdles- prelims
H3 L8- Jaiden Papik, Exeter-Milligan
1:20 p.m.
200 Meter prelims
B- H3 L1; Owen McDonald, McCool Junction
Thursday, May 20
9 a.m.
Girls- High Jump- F1-13; McKenna Yates, McCool Junction
Boys- Pole Vault- F1-7; Tanner Wood, High Plains
Boys-Shot Put- F3-5; Kaden Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction
10:30 a.m.
800 Meter Finals
Girls-S2-6 Jadon Hess, McCool Junction; S2-4 Cameran Jansky, EM
10:50 a.m.
400 Meter Relay
Girls- S1 L1- MCJ (Jadon Hess, Aly Plock, Sarah Vodicka, McKenna Yates)
Boys- S1 L2- High Plains (Trevor Carlstrom, Javier Moreno, Lane Urkoski, Tanner Wood)
Boys- S2 L1- MCJ (Ryland Garretson, Owen McDonald, Cainan Lovan, Tyler Neville)
11:20 a.m.
100 Meter Finals
11:40 a.m.
400 Meter Finals
12:10 a.m.
1600 Meter Finals
Girls- S1-6 Jaiden Papik, Exeter-Milligan; S1-10 Aly Plock, McCool Junction
Boys- S1-10 Tyler Neville, S1-14 Jacob Brugger, S1-16 Anton Tachynskyi- all McCool JCT
12:15 p.m.
300 LH Finals
12:25 p.m.
200 Meter Finals
12:45 p.m.
4x400 Relay Finals
Girls- McCool Junction S2 L1-(Jadon Hess, McKenna Yates, Sarah Vodicka, Aly Plock)
Boys- McCool Junction S1-8 (Ryland Garretson, Owen McDonald, Trent Neville, Trenton Orlando
Friday, May 21
Class C
9 a.m.
Boys High Jump- Jake Bargen, Centennial/Trajan Arbuck, Heartland (both F-1)
Boys Discus- F-3 Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial
Boys Long Jump- F1 Rashun Foreman, Centennial
Girls Pole Vault- F1 Mariah Tessman, Heartland
Girls Triple Jump- F3 Josi Noble, Cross County
10:30 a.m.
3200 Meter Relay
Girls- S4 Centennial (Lillian Butzke, Daylee Dey, Kate Hirschfeld, Molly Prochaska)
Boys- S1-Fillmore Central (Aidan Hinrichs, De Maciel, Garrett Nichols, Hunter Verhage)
11:10 a.m.
110 HH
11:20 a.m.
100 Meter Prelims
G- H3 L5 Savannah Horne, Centennial
11:50 a.m.
400 Meter Prelims
G- H1 L2 Josi Noble, Cross County
B- H3 L2 Trev Peters, Heartland
12:10 p.m.
3200 Meter Finals
Boys S1-9 Ryan Payne, Centennial
12:40 p.m.
300 Meter LH
Girls H2 L2 Josi Noble, Cross County
1:20 p.m.
200 Meter Prelims
Girls- H1 L1 Josi Noble, Cross County
Class B
3 p.m.
Boys- Long Jump- F3 Jonathan Newman, York
Girls Pole Vault- F1 Melanie Driewer, York
Girls Shot Put- F1 Kelley Erwin, York
4:30 p.m.
3200 Meter Relay
Girls- L-4 York (Cailey Faust, Maddie Portwine, Kassidy Stuckey, Brynn Hirschfeld)
6:15 p.m.
3200 Meter Finals
Girls- S1 Kassidy Stuckey, Brynn Hirschfeld, Maddie Portwine – York
Boys- S1 Colin Pinneo, York
Saturday, May 22
Class C
9 a.m.
Girls Discus- F2 Haileigh Moutray, Cross County
Boys Pole Vault- Conner Nun, Fillmore Central/ Maverick Hiebner, Heartland- F1
Boys Shot Put- F3 Connor Asche, Fillmore Central
10:30 a.m.
800 Meter Finals
Girls- S1-11 Molly Prochaska, Centennial
11:15 a.m.
110 Meter HH Finals
11:20 a.m.
100 Meter Finals
11:40 a.m.
400 Meter Finals
11:55 a.m.
1600 Meter Finals
Girls- S1-11 Daylee Dey, Centennial/S1-18 Cheyenne Danielson, Heartland
12:15 a.m.
300 Meter LH Finals
12:25 p.m.
200 Meter Finals
Class B
3 p.m.
Girls Discus- F-1 Jami Hoblyn, York
Boys Triple Jump- F-2 Kirby Linhart, York
4:30 a.m.
800 Meter Finals
Girls-S-2 Brynn Hirschfeld, York
5:55 p.m.
1600 Meter Finals
Girls- S1 Maddie Portwine, Kassidy Stuckey, Brynn Hirschfeld- York