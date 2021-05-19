 Skip to main content
State track schedule laid out for readers
State track schedule laid out for readers

OMAHA - Last spring the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships were pre-empted by COVID-19.

The 2020 graduating classes never got to compete one last time as the NSAA cancelled all spring sports in early April.

The 2021 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships return to Omaha Burke Stadium this year with a very different schedule than from years past.

Instead of a two-day meet, the four classes will compete over four days starting on Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20 with Classes A and D.

Those two classes will have crowned all their champions and team champions before Classes B and C ever step on the track.

On Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 the other two classes will compete and decide their championships.

Classes D and C will compete from 9 a.m. to around 1:30 p.m. each day, while Class A and B will be in the afternoon session that starts with field events at 3 p.m. and running events at 4:30 p.m.

The final event on Saturday is the 4x400 meter relay and that is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

The York News-Times coverage area will be sending a total of 60 athletes to Omaha Burke High School this year. The McCool Junction Mustangs have the largest contingency as a total of 15 athletes (10 boys and five girls) will make their way to Omaha.

York will be sending seven girls and three boys.

State Track and Field Schedule

Class D- Wednesday, May 19

9 a.m.

Boys High Jump- F-1; Jackson Beethe, Exeter-Milligan

Boys Discus- F-3; Kaden Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction

Girls Pole Vault- F-1; Jozie Kanode, Exeter-Milligan

Girls Shot Put- F3; Brianna Wilshusen, High Plans

Girls Triple Jump- F1; Madilyn Stacy, McCool Junction

10:30 a.m.

3200 Meter Relay;

S1-3 Exeter-Milligan; (Cammie Harrison, Cameran Jansky, Savana Krupicka, Jaiden Papik)

11:20 a.m.

100 Meters (prelims)- Boys; H2 L5; Casey Jindra, Exeter-Milligan; H2 L6; Owen McDonald, MCJ

11:50 a.m.

400 Meter Prelims

G- H2 L3; McKenna Yates, McCool Junction

12:10 a.m.

3200 Meter Run

G-S1-8; Aly Plock, McCool Junction

B-S1-6; Tyler Neville, S1-8; Jacob Brugger, S1-15; Luke Brugger- all McCool Junction

12:40 p.m.

300 Meter Low Hurdles- prelims

H3 L8- Jaiden Papik, Exeter-Milligan

1:20 p.m.

200 Meter prelims

B- H3 L1; Owen McDonald, McCool Junction

Thursday, May 20

9 a.m.

Girls- High Jump- F1-13; McKenna Yates, McCool Junction

Boys- Pole Vault- F1-7; Tanner Wood, High Plains

Boys-Shot Put- F3-5; Kaden Kirkpatrick, McCool Junction

10:30 a.m.

800 Meter Finals

Girls-S2-6 Jadon Hess, McCool Junction; S2-4 Cameran Jansky, EM

10:50 a.m.

400 Meter Relay

Girls- S1 L1- MCJ (Jadon Hess, Aly Plock, Sarah Vodicka, McKenna Yates)

Boys- S1 L2- High Plains (Trevor Carlstrom, Javier Moreno, Lane Urkoski, Tanner Wood)

Boys- S2 L1- MCJ (Ryland Garretson, Owen McDonald, Cainan Lovan, Tyler Neville)

11:20 a.m.

100 Meter Finals

11:40 a.m.

400 Meter Finals

12:10 a.m.

1600 Meter Finals

Girls- S1-6 Jaiden Papik, Exeter-Milligan; S1-10 Aly Plock, McCool Junction

Boys- S1-10 Tyler Neville, S1-14 Jacob Brugger, S1-16 Anton Tachynskyi- all McCool JCT

12:15 p.m.

300 LH Finals

12:25 p.m.

200 Meter Finals

12:45 p.m.

4x400 Relay Finals

Girls- McCool Junction S2 L1-(Jadon Hess, McKenna Yates, Sarah Vodicka, Aly Plock)

Boys- McCool Junction S1-8 (Ryland Garretson, Owen McDonald, Trent Neville, Trenton Orlando

Friday, May 21

Class C

9 a.m.

Boys High Jump- Jake Bargen, Centennial/Trajan Arbuck, Heartland (both F-1)

Boys Discus- F-3 Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial

Boys Long Jump- F1 Rashun Foreman, Centennial

Girls Pole Vault- F1 Mariah Tessman, Heartland

Girls Triple Jump- F3 Josi Noble, Cross County

10:30 a.m.

3200 Meter Relay

Girls- S4 Centennial (Lillian Butzke, Daylee Dey, Kate Hirschfeld, Molly Prochaska)

Boys- S1-Fillmore Central (Aidan Hinrichs, De Maciel, Garrett Nichols, Hunter Verhage)

11:10 a.m.

110 HH

11:20 a.m.

100 Meter Prelims

G- H3 L5 Savannah Horne, Centennial

11:50 a.m.

400 Meter Prelims

G- H1 L2 Josi Noble, Cross County

B- H3 L2 Trev Peters, Heartland

12:10 p.m.

3200 Meter Finals

Boys S1-9 Ryan Payne, Centennial

12:40 p.m.

300 Meter LH

Girls H2 L2 Josi Noble, Cross County

1:20 p.m.

200 Meter Prelims

Girls- H1 L1 Josi Noble, Cross County

Class B

3 p.m.

Boys- Long Jump- F3 Jonathan Newman, York

Girls Pole Vault- F1 Melanie Driewer, York

Girls Shot Put- F1 Kelley Erwin, York

4:30 p.m.

3200 Meter Relay

Girls- L-4 York (Cailey Faust, Maddie Portwine, Kassidy Stuckey, Brynn Hirschfeld)

6:15 p.m.

3200 Meter Finals

Girls- S1 Kassidy Stuckey, Brynn Hirschfeld, Maddie Portwine – York

Boys- S1 Colin Pinneo, York

Saturday, May 22

Class C

9 a.m.

Girls Discus- F2 Haileigh Moutray, Cross County

Boys Pole Vault- Conner Nun, Fillmore Central/ Maverick Hiebner, Heartland- F1

Boys Shot Put- F3 Connor Asche, Fillmore Central

10:30 a.m.

800 Meter Finals

Girls- S1-11 Molly Prochaska, Centennial

11:15 a.m.

110 Meter HH Finals

11:20 a.m.

100 Meter Finals

11:40 a.m.

400 Meter Finals

11:55 a.m.

1600 Meter Finals

Girls- S1-11 Daylee Dey, Centennial/S1-18 Cheyenne Danielson, Heartland

12:15 a.m.

300 Meter LH Finals

12:25 p.m.

200 Meter Finals

Class B

3 p.m.

Girls Discus- F-1 Jami Hoblyn, York

Boys Triple Jump- F-2 Kirby Linhart, York

4:30 a.m.

800 Meter Finals

Girls-S-2 Brynn Hirschfeld, York

5:55 p.m.

1600 Meter Finals

Girls- S1 Maddie Portwine, Kassidy Stuckey, Brynn Hirschfeld- York

