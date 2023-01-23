State’s best to perform Jan. 30 at UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic

KEARNEY – Students from 92 high schools in Nebraska will participate in the annual Honor Band and Choral Clinic hosted by the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance.

The Jan. 30 event includes 558 high school music students who will work with UNK faculty and guest instructors before performing two public concerts at UNK’s Health and Sports Center. The 5:30 p.m. performance will feature the UNK Wind Ensemble along with the festival and honor bands. The 7 p.m. concert will showcase the UNK Choraleers along with the treble, festival and honor choirs.

Tickets, which include admission to both concerts, are $3 and go on sale at 4:45 p.m. that day at the Health and Sports Center. Participants and preschool children are admitted at no cost.

Clinicians/conductors for the event are: Honor Band – Duane Bierman, UNK professor of music and director of bands; Festival Band – Gary Davis, UNK professor emeritus; Treble Choir – John Petzet, UNK director of choirs; Festival Choir – Dale Ritter, Alma Public Schools music teacher; Honor Choir – Frank Eychaner, University of Texas Permian Basin professor of music and director of choral and vocal studies.

The UNK Honor Band and Choral Clinic includes high school sophomores, juniors and seniors selected through auditions.

This year’s participants from York area schools include: Ben Sams, Centennial; Kate Luebbe, Centennial; Micah Richters, Centennial; Rachel Garcia, Centennial; Addison Linn, Cross County; Alyssa Renken, Cross County; Ava Cramer, Cross County; Elizabeth Rutherford, Cross County; Ellie Pinley, Cross County; Jacelyn Rutherford, Cross County; Katelyn Frazier, Cross County; Kylie Anderson, Cross County; Lilly Peterson, Cross County; Lorelei Schram, Cross County; Madalyn Johansen, Cross County; Revin Nyberg, Cross County; Saylar Osentowski, Cross County; Talon Carter, Cross County; Tony DeWitt, Cross County; Tyler Richardson, Cross County; Chase Vnoucek, Exeter-Milligan; Dravin Birkes, Exeter-Milligan; Liberty Johnson, Exeter-Milligan; Morgan White, Exeter-Milligan; Adela West, Fillmore Central; Anna Janing, Fillmore Central; Ashtin Clark, Fillmore Central; Ava Tessman, Fillmore Central; Bret Dunker, Fillmore Central; Carson Asche, Fillmore Central; Markey Hinrichs, Fillmore Central; Nathan Schram, Fillmore Central; Wyatt Rayburn, Fillmore Central; Halona Wooten, Friend; Kylie Weber, Friend; Marlee Lloyd, Friend; Andres Lopez, Seward; Audrey Dobesh, Seward; Domenic Artigas, Seward; Eli Adams, Seward; Ellen Klintworth, Seward; Emily Bujarski, Seward; Emma Lowther, Seward; Grace Roberts, Seward; Hannah Bierbaum, Seward; Hannah Peetz, Seward; Jenna Blersch, Seward; Julya Metschke, Seward; Karnie Gottschalk, Seward; Maya Hubach, Seward; Nicole Kenney, Seward; Sjoen Munk, Seward; Sophia Matthias, Seward; Taylor Hostert, Seward; Xander Foulk, Seward; Kylie Schroetlin, Sutton; Aidan Jones, Sutton; Carson Mau, Sutton; Chloe Bergen, Sutton; Claydon Claus, Sutton; Grace Schmer, Sutton; Ingelise Andersen, Sutton; Jake Hinrichs, Sutton; Jesse Bergen, Sutton; Madison White, Sutton; Madylinn Bautista, Sutton; Marlie Drudik, Sutton; Owen Schelkopf, Sutton; Rosemary Reyes, Sutton; Allie Colburn, York; Charles Van Gomple, York; Dawson Schwarz, York; Ellie Gartner, York; Ethan Montgomery, York; Hattie Chavanu, York; Lael Schwarz, York; Leah Davis, York; Madi Miller, York; Makenna Dowty, York.