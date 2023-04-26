LINCOLN -- The Legislature’s Appropriations Committee signed off on a two-year state budget plan Tuesday that would leave more than $703 million for tax cuts and other uses, but could still force clashes over legislative priorities.

The plan doesn’t leave enough room for the two major packages of income tax changes and property tax relief that lawmakers advanced earlier this month.

Those packages would have a combined $870 million impact on the state’s bottom line for the two years ending June 30, 2025, according to legislative fiscal office estimates. The impact would grow over time, as the changes are phased in.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Revenue Committee chairwoman, said she expects lawmakers may have to drop some pieces of the tax packages to make everything fit.

But she said decisions will have to wait until she can study the budget and the state’s official economic forecasting board updates its projections of state tax revenues. The board meets Wednesday to review revenue figures for the upcoming budget period.

“It will come down to the end as it always does,” Linehan predicted.

For his part, Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood, the Appropriations Committee chairman, said the budget provides money for necessary items, while leaving Nebraska’s financial status looking healthy.

“We’re prioritizing needs and we’re funding programs,” he said. “Most all areas got the increases they were requesting.”

Under the plan voted out by the Appropriations Committee, state general fund spending would grow an average of 2.3% over the two-year period, well below the average going back 20 years. State spending would top $5.34 billion for fiscal year 2023-24 and $5.36 billion for the following year.

That compares to the 1.3% average spending growth and $5.29 billion appropriation each year proposed by Gov. Jim Pillen.

Clements said the biggest difference with Pillen’s budget proposal was the estimated $80 million that the committee included to increase payment rates for hospitals, nursing homes, foster parents, therapists and other health and human service providers. The committee plan would boost rates by 3% next year and another 2% the following year.

Pillen had not proposed any provider rate increases in his original proposal. But numerous provider groups asked the committee for larger increases, saying they were struggling to stay afloat in the face of inflationary cost increases and workforce shortages.

In another difference, the committee budget included a 2.5% annual increase in state funding for the University of Nebraska. The increase was less than university officials requested and more than Pillen had recommended in January, but represented a compromise between the two.

In addition, the committee plan included the full cost of salary increases for state employees, which averaged 7% the first year and 5% the second year. The governor’s proposal was drawn up before his administration reached agreement with state employee unions, and it included only the estimated cost of raises.

As advanced, the committee plan accounts for three major initiatives proposed by the governor.

First, it authorized $350 million to build a new prison housing 1,512 men. Former Gov. Pete Ricketts initially proposed the prison as a replacement for the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary, but lawmakers previously held off approving construction to encourage negotiations on slowing the increase in prison populations.

The plan set aside $574.5 million from the cash reserve fund to build the so-called Perkins County Canal across southwest Nebraska. Under a century-old compact, Colorado must provide Nebraska with 120 cubic feet per second of water from the South Platte River during irrigation season, and 500 cfs during the non-irrigation season if Nebraska builds the canal.

The budget plan also would transfer $1.25 billion into a new Education Future Fund that Pillen proposed. The fund would be used to increase state aid for K-12 schools by about $305 million annually, as part of the governor’s broader school aid and tax cut plan.

The two major packages of income tax changes and property tax relief that Pillen wants would have to fit within the $703 million available under the appropriations plan, assuming that revenue numbers stay the same.

Pillen proposed cutting the state’s top income tax rate by about one-third, along with speeding up the elimination of income taxes on Social Security benefits. Those changes were packaged with limited child care tax credits and other income tax changes in LB754.

On the property tax side, the governor proposed increases in property tax credits, eliminating almost all community college property taxes and imposing caps on school property tax growth. Those ideas were packaged together as LB243, although the budget plan included some increases in property tax credits.

The budget plan will be reported to the full Legislature on May 2, with debate beginning on May 3.