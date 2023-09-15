YORK — St. Joseph's Church Altar Society will be hosting their annual Salad Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 21 in the lower level of the St. Joseph's Church at 5th & East Ave. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and serving will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meal tickets are $12 each for the all you can eat buffet of delicious salads and desserts. Take out will also be available. Bring your friends and join us for a great meal, chances for the door prizes and handmade quilt and cash prizes.
St. Joseph's Salad Luncheon
