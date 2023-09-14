YORK — St. Joseph's Catholic School in York will hold their annual Pumpkin Sale on Friday, Sept. 22 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pumpkins, mums and hay bales will be available for purchase. No presales. Bring your own wagon for a faster checkout and the Kona Ice Truck will be on site during the sale. Proceeds to benefit the student body.
St. Joe's Pumpkin Sale
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka and York County Attorney Gary Olson said Justin Ray Christensen, 30, of Livermore, Iowa, was found dead in his cell.
The store celebrated this past weekend with a Grand Reopening celebration which included a ribbon cutting on Friday and specials all weekend.
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule explains his side of the "all respect was gone" comment made by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Penny Jacobsen said, "We're blessed to receive the honor today, especially knowing all the people that could've been nominated and all the gre…
The York community will come together in celebration starting this Thursday, Sept. 7 when events kick-off with Family Fun Night outside of Kil…