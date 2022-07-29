Zone Read: Breaking down the area's top returners on the gridiron

Impact players selected based on 2021 stats and accolades

YORK – The 2022 high school football season is set to kick off in just under a month, with teams beginning to take to the gridiron on Aug. 25, the first day of the season.

With the return of Friday Night Lights quickly approaching, the York News-Times will break down the best returning football players in the coverage area over the next four weeks. Selections were based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.

This is the first of four installments. The second will run on Saturday, Aug. 6, the third on Aug. 13 and the final installment on Aug. 20.

Ryland Garretson, JR., McCool Junction- B/DB

Ryland Garretson made his presence felt all across the gridiron as a sophomore last fall, leading the Mustangs in both interceptions and total touchdowns en route to YNT all-area and first-team all-district recognition.

On the ground, the incoming junior pounded the rock 60 times for 699 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was also a threat in the passing game, hauling in 23 catches for another 222 yards and six scores as the team leader in both receptions and yards.

Defensively, Garretson led McCool Junction with 41 solo tackles and ranked third on the team with 81 total stops. He also snagged a team-high six interceptions – five of which he ran all the way back for a pick-six – and recovered a fumble. Garretson even impacted the Mustangs in the return game, taking four kickoffs to the house and returning a pair of punt returns for scores.

All told, Garretson found the end zone a whopping 28 times in 2021.

“Ryland had that break-away speed so if he got in the open field he was generally going to score for us. He led us in TDs with 28 and they came in many various ways,” McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss said at the end of the season. “On the defensive side, he could read a quarterback and his breaking skills on the ball are something that’s hard to coach … he just had that ability to read and break and usually good things happened when he did.”

Keegan Theobald, SR., Fillmore Central- LB/RB

Keegan Theobald came up big for Fillmore Central on both sides of the ball last fall, finishing the year as the Panthers’ leading tackler and top rusher.

The senior-to-be racked up 204 yards and a touchdown on 79 carries last fall, but he also contributed heavily in the Panthers’ aerial assault.

Theobald hauled in six receptions for 36 yards and a pair of scores but also spent a decent chunk of time under center. There, he completed 40 of 98 passes for 422 yards and two touchdowns to give him five total scores on the season.

On the opposite side of the ball, Theobald racked up 60 total tackles to pace Fillmore Central. He also led the Panthers in solo stops with 31 and intercepted one pass.

“Keegan stepped up and played wherever we needed him to this season,” commented Fillmore Central head coach Gabriel Eberhardt. “He did a lot of good things for us on both sides of the ball. He played multiple positions this season but ended the year as a very good linebacker and running back. Keegan led our team with 31 solo tackles.”

