Zone Read: Breaking down the area’s top returners on the gridiron

YORK – The 2022 high school football season is set to kick off in just under a month, with teams beginning to take to the gridiron on Aug. 25, the first day of the season.

With the return of Friday Night Lights quickly approaching, the York News-Times will break down the best returning football players in the coverage area over the next four weeks. Selections were based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.

This is the second of four installments. The third will run on Saturday, Aug. 13 and the final installment on Aug. 20.

Dalton Snodgrass, SR., York – TE/LB

Snodgrass was a reliable presence for the Dukes on the defensive side of the ball during his junior year last fall, racking up 65 tackles to rank third on the team and help York return to the Class B state playoffs. He also notched a sack and tallied seven tackles for loss.

Offensively, Snodgrass served as a bit of a Swiss army knife for the Dukes. He caught 22 passes for 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns at tight end and finished as York’s leading receiver, but he also frequently lined up in the backfield. There, he notched 50 carries for 313 yards on the ground, good for 6.3 yards a pop.

Snodgrass even threw the ball once and completed the pass for a 34-yard strike.

“Dalton is just a very good all-around player,” York head coach Glen Snodgrass said at the end of the season. “He was very good for us on both offense and defense and special teams.”

In addition to News-Times all-area honors, Snodgrass was a B-4 All District selection as a junior.

Trevor Hueske, SR., Nebraska Lutheran – WR/LB

The Nebraska Lutheran Knights may have finished with a record of just 1-7 last fall, but it wasn’t due to a lack of offense. The Knights slung the ball all over the gridiron every week in an aerial assault, racking up over 2,200 passing yards for the year with 26 touchdowns. One of the chief beneficiaries was wide receiver Trevor Hueske, who turned in one of the best seasons in the history of Nebraska Lutheran football.

During his junior campaign, Hueske hauled at least 10 passes on four occasions, including a whopping 22 grabs in an 86-72 loss to Palmer. Five times he eclipsed the 100-yard mark, with a season-high 188 yards and seven touchdowns in the clash against Palmer.

Hueske capped his season with 88 receptions for 877 yards and 12 scores.

Defensively, Hueske notched 74 tackles at linebacker, including 22 against Cedar Bluffs. He also tallied a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception, which he returned 35 yards to the house for a pick-six and his eighth total touchdown in the loss to Palmer.