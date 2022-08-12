Zone Read: Breaking down the area’s top returners on the gridiron

Impact players selected based on 2021 stats and accolades

YORK – The 2022 high school football season is set to kick off in just under a month, with teams beginning to take to the gridiron on Aug. 25, the first day of the season.

With the return of Friday Night Lights quickly approaching, the York News-Times will break down the best returning football players in the coverage area over the next four weeks. Selections were based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.

This is the third of four installments. The final installment will run on Aug. 20.

Breckan Schluter, JR., Exeter-Milligan/Friend – RB/LB

Schluter made his presence felt early for EMF last fall, racking up 317 yards against Shelby-Rising City and 258 yards against Tri-County on consecutive weekends in September. The hot start propelled him to a breakout campaign, as the running back finished with 1,586 yards – the second-most among final area leaders – and 20 touchdowns.

The Bobcats’ leading rusher also made an impact in the passing game. Schluter found the end zone three times to give him 23 scores for the season.

Defensively, Schluter finished third in the area with 104 total tackles.

“Breckan has good instincts as a runner and he is a good kid to coach,” EMF head coach Dean Filipi said at the end of the season.

Schluter earned D1-3 all-district first team honors for the Bobcats.

Trey Richert, SR., Nebraska Lutheran – QB

Nebraska Lutheran finished just 1-7 last fall, but it wasn’t because of their passing offense. Richert put up video game-type numbers on a weekly basis as the orchestrator of the Knights’ aerial assault. Despite missing two of the team’s eight games, he still flung the pigskin around the gridiron to the tune of a whopping 2,106 yards with 26 touchdowns.

Richert was efficient, as he completed 170 of his 291 attempts for a success rate of 58%.

In an 86-72 loss against Palmer, Richert turned in a career night, connecting on 38 of 46 passes for 453 yards and nine scores – just two touchdowns off the record 11 held by Giltner.

For the season, Richert averaged 351 yards and a little over four touchdowns a game. He eclipsed the 300-yard plateau in five of his six games under center.