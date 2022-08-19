Zone Read: Breaking down the area’s top returners on the gridiron

Impact players selected based on 2021 stats and accolades

YORK – The 2022 high school football season is set to kick off in just under a month, with teams beginning to take to the gridiron on Aug. 25, the first day of the season.

With the return of Friday Night Lights quickly approaching, the York News-Times has broken down the best returning football players in the coverage area over the next four weeks. Selections were based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.

This is the final of four installments.

Trev Peters, SR., Heartland-QB/DB

As a junior, Heartland quarterback Trev Peters amassed 1,860 yards of total offense and guided the Huskies to the playoffs with a 6-3 record. On the ground, Peters notched 706 yards on 116 carries while finding the end zone 11 times.

He also completed 58 of 109 passes (a 53% clip) for 1,154 yards and 18 scores as he finished the year with 29 total touchdowns.

“Trev really developed into a dual threat quarterback for us this year. His ability to throw the ball was a great addition to us this year,” Heartland head coach Ben Lindsay said at the end of the season. “Trev’s ability to make defenders miss in open space allowed for a lot of our success this year.”

Defensively, Peters recorded 27 tackles and picked off three passes as a defensive back. He also tallied 225 kickoff return yards and 54 yards on punt returns. He was an all-area pick and a Class D1-3 all-district selection.

Maj Nisly, SR., Centennial – QB

As the dual-threat conductor of the Broncos offense, quarterback Maj Nisly led Centennial to the playoffs during his junior season. Nisly completed just over 46% of his passes, connecting on 89 of 192 attempts for 1,352 yards and 13 touchdowns.

On the ground, Nisly carried the ball 129 times for 471 yards and another eight scores to give him 21 total trips to the end zone on the season.

Defensively, Nisly made 19 tackles and picked off a pair of passes during his junior year. He earned all-area honorable mention for his play last fall.