Zach Quiring pledges to Dordt University

HENDERSON – When Zach Quiring began his recruiting process, Tabor College catapulted to the top of the list thanks to familiarity with the program bred from family members who attended the school. However, Dordt University also showed interest – and the defenders had some close connections with coaches on the Heartland staff.

“It started out with Tabor since my family has all gone to Tabor and last spring I went there for a recruiting visit. Dordt came up and some of the coaches got me connected with the coaches there,” he said. “I talked to Hastings and some other coaches came to school, but Tabor and Dordt were my top two.”

In the end, the Dordt coaching staff won Quiring over, as the Huskie senior signed on the dotted line to suit up for the Defenders next fall.

“It was definitely the coaches. Every single coach is awesome and I know they will help me thrive there and I’ll have a lot of fun under those coaches,” Quiring said. “The team is awesome and the players are awesome. The campus was great. The facilities are really nice, especially the football facilities.”

Joe Kenney, Dordt’s defensive line coach and special teams coordinator, said those connections with the Heartland coaches proved crucial in the process. They informed the coaching staff about Quiring, and when the Defenders came up to take a look they liked what they saw. When the team traveled to Seward to play at Concordia this past fall, Quiring was able to make the drive over to watch the game.

“Our goal as a program is to be the industry standard college football program at the NAIA level. We want it built on our four pillars is what we call them – honor God, build men, compete fiercely and have a kingdom impact – and Zach had all of those criteria,” Kenney said. “He plays the game of football in a way that honors the Lord, he is a man of character already and will continue to grow in that, he’s a fierce competitor in everything he does and he’s a great person. He’s a great teammate, cares about people and truly wants to make an impact on them, so we’re excited about what he brings to the table and how he’s going to thrive at Dordt University.”

Quiring, who intends to major in agribusiness before eventually returning to farm upon graduation, will make the trek to Sioux Center, Iowa, next fall and become fully immersed in the program from day one like the rest of the Defenders’ freshman class.

That works for Quiring, who said his work ethic was one of his biggest strengths thanks to a desire to continuously improve to become the best player he can be.

Even though he also competes in basketball and track for Heartland, Quiring said the decision to focus on football in college was an easy one because it’s been his favorite sport. The senior played on both sides of the ball at Heartland but said he will come in as a linebacker when he arrives on campus.

“I was very happy to hear that Zach chose Dordt. I know they are very strong Christian school and that fits Zach very well,” Heartland head coach Benjamin Lindsay said. “Dordt is gaining a great athlete who will refuse to get out worked. I always tell people that even though Zach is a great athlete, he is twice as great as a person. We are going to miss him both on and off the field. Zach has been a great leader for us since his sophomore year. He has always been the athlete that everybody has leaned. He is such a great role model and has been an instrumental part of building our program.”