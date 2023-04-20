YORK – The 2023 Yowell Track and Field invite is shaping up to be a showcase of Class B talent, as a total of eight teams will be here Saturday for the event, including the York Dukes.

The weather forecast for Saturday is currently on the cool side with temperatures at the 10 a.m. start right around 40 degrees with strong NNW winds at 20-30 miles per hour. Winds are supposed to diminish by afternoon and the temps should reach around 50 degrees.

On the girls side the defending Class B state champion Elkhorn North Wolves will he here along with last year’s No. 6 team, the Norris Titans, and No. 7 Beatrice.

For the boys, Waverly and Norris, who finished two and three respectively in Class B, will be among the field of eight teams.

The field is loaded with great athletes on both sides and many of these are among the top five in their respective events in Class B.

The rest of the teams include; Crete, Fairbury and Seward.

Girls

100 meters- Avery Barnard, Beatrice, 12.17; Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 12.44

200- Bredthauer 25.29

400-Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, 58.43; Sydney Stodden, E-N, 58.40; Ellie Thomas, NOR, 59.40

1600-Kassidy Stuckey, York, 5:13.62; Ella Ford, EN, 5:17.06; Kendall Zavala, NOR, 5:21.38

3200-Zavala, NOR, 11:34.35; Ford, EN, 11:35.28; Atlee Waltman, NOR, 11:46.63; Tanna Petsche, NOR, 11:53.71

4x100 relay-Waverly 49.29; Beatrice 51.04

4x400- Waverly 4:02.04; Elkhorn North 4:07.11

4x800- Waverly 9:47.70; Elkhorn North 10:08.73

Shot Put- Sage Burbach, NOR, 46-4 (state leader); Gracie Kircher, NOR, 45-4 ½

Discus-Burbach, NOR, 132-3

Long Jump-1.Bredthauer, NOR 18-3 ½

Triple Jump-1Jaelynn Kosmos, BEA, 35-7

Boys

100-Grant Schere, WAV, 10.68; Landon Fye, CRE, 10.73

200-Fye, CRE, 22.00; Braxton Smith, WAV, 22.07; Schere, WAV, 22.07

400-Smith, WAV, 49.60; Daniel Kasparek, EN 50.05; Jett Tingelhoff, EN, 50.61

800-Ryker Pithan, EN, 1:59.55

1600-Riley Boonstra, NOR, 4:27.38; Conner Ross, EN, 4:33.72

3200-Riley Boonstra, NOR, 4:48.16

110HH-Jacob Horner, EN, 14.56

300IH-Jacob Horner, EN, 39.90

4x100-Waverly 43.49

4x400-Waverly 3:21.98; Elkhorn North 3:28.78

4x800-Waverly 8:18.79

Shot Put-Sam Thomas, EN, 56-7; Eli Holt, NOR, 55-4 ¼

Discus-Thomas, EN, 171-3

Pole Vault-Landon Scott, WAV, 14-0