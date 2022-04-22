Yowell Classic loaded with state track leaders

YORK –York High School is the place to be on Saturday if you want to see some of the best athletes in Class B compete at the Yowell Classic Track and Field Meet.

Both the girls and the boys will feature state leaders and Class B leaders with Beatrice, Crete, Fairbury, Elkhorn North, Norris, Seward, Waverly and York all in competition.

On the girls side every running event has at least three Class B state leaders with a few of them with four to five state leaders scheduled to be in action.

One of the deepest events is the girls 1600 with five girls all within 11 seconds of each other. York senior and two-time Class B 1600 meter state champion Brynn Hirschfeld leads the field with teammate Kassidy Stuckey right behind her. Hirschfeld has a season best of 5:22.8 and Stuckey is right on her heels with a 5:23.22.

Elkhorn North’s Julia Karmazin and Corrine Mead sit third and fifth. Also on hand will be the fourth place runner from Beatrice, Addison Hatcliff.

The 800 also has five state leaders with Elkhorn North’s Sydney Stodden and Britt Prince 1-2 in that field. Ellie Thomas of Norris, Hirschfeld and Kendall Zavala of Norris will also be in the hunt. Stodden and Prince sit No. 1 and No. 3 in the 400, with Waverly’s Alonna Depalma third.

Norris and Beatrice could dominate the sprints with Taylor Bredthauer of Norris the Class leader in the 100 and the 200, with Beatrice’s Morgan Mahoney right on her heels in both events.

Beatrice leads the 4x100 relay, Elkhorn North the 4x400 and it is Beatrice, Norris, Waverly and Seward 1-2-3-4 in the 4x800.

The field events also look to favor Norris as they have athletes rated in the top eight in four of the six field events.

The boys do not have as many athletes listed among the Class B leaders.

Waverly’s Hogan Wingrove comes in leading Class B in the 300 hurdles and is second in the 110 hurdles. He is among the leaders in the triple jump as well.

In the 800, Cole Murray of Norris has the top time and Waverly and Norris both are strong in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Waverly is second in the 4x100 and Crete is fourth.

Waverly’s Grant Schere is second in the 100 and fifth in the 200, while Norris’ Riley Boonstra is listed fourth in both the 1600 and the 3200. Seward’s Nathan Nottingham is also among the state leaders in both distance races.

York’s Colin Pinneo is sixth in the 3200 and the only Duke to be listed among state leaders.

The action is slated to get underway at 10 a.m.