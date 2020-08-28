Youth Fall Soccer registration

YORK - Registration for the 2020 Youth Fall Soccer League is currently underway.
The deadline for registration is Monday, Aug. 31 and games will start after the Labor Day Holiday. The season will start on Sept. 10 and go through Oct. 15.
All games are played at the Cornerstone Sports Complex on Tuesday and Thursday evenings, along with Saturday mornings. Some Monday evening games may occur if weather is a factor or for make-up games per coaches request.
The teams are co-ed and will be divided into the following age groups: 4/5, 6/7, 8/9 and 10-12 year olds. A three-year old is eligible to play if the child’s parent coaches the team.
Please direct any questions regarding this registration to: 6iveys@gmail.com.
Here is the link to the registration: https://yysa.sportngin.com/register/form/091842449
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!