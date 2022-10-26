 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
YORK YOUTH FOOTBALL

Youth Dukes shine on gridiron

YORK – The fall season was a successful one for the York youth football program, which saw 63 kids participate from fourth through sixth grade. The Dukes’ fifth grade team finished an unblemished 5-0, while the sixth graders went 5-1 and the fourth graders notched a 3-1 record. Across the three teams, York finished the season a combined 13-2.

The youth football program competed in the Farmers Valley Youth Football League, where York won both the large-school championship and the overall league championship with a victory over Wilber-Clatonia in the Harvest Bowl.

