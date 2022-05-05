Young York girls soccer program made a big step up in 2022

YORK – Last spring, the York girls soccer team won one game all season. After a difficult 0-7 stretch to begin the 2022 season, the Dukes grew during the second half of the year as newcomers meshed together in the first year under new head coach Rich Saxer.

Beginning with a 2-0 win over Crete in the opening round of the Central Conference tournament on April 11, York went 5-3 down the stretch – including a shootout victory over a 10-7 Lexington team that was originally scheduled for mid-March but got postponed due to weather.

The Dukes’ season came to an end in the subdistrict opener against Aurora last Saturday, but their 5-10 record marked the program’s best finish since an eight-win campaign in 2018.

“Despite getting off to a rough start, we fought on and found a way to play better and win some games,” Saxer said. “Our overall competitiveness continued to gain strength as the season wore on. We eventually transformed into a team with an identity: being physical. We learned how to play aggressive and play the body before the ball, and it helped us win a bunch of 50-50 balls.

Early on, it looked like the Dukes were in store for another long year. York dropped each of its first seven games while scoring a total of four goals.

In the second half of a 3-0 loss at Hastings on April 5, however, something changed. After the Tigers bombarded the York net and racked up a trio of goals in the first 20 minutes of the first half, the Dukes flipped the script defensively and played Hastings evenly for the game’s final 60 minutes.

The momentum carried over into the team’s next outing, a 2-0 shutout of Crete in the first round of the Central Conference tournament. The Dukes lost to Northwest the next day but closed the regular season with four wins in five outings, including victories over Lexington, Holdrege and Seward to pair with a second win against Crete.

Leah Davis served as a sparkplug for York’s offensive attack for much of the season, as the sophomore buried a team-high four goals and tied Rylyn Cast for the team lead with three assists.

The Dukes also received critical contributions from a quartet of newcomers – Cast, junior Josie Loosvelt, sophomore Sam McDaniel and freshman Lauryn Mattox.

“Lauryn helped control the middle of the field, Josie shut down the other team's best player as she man-marked them up, while Rylyn gave us some real speed on the front end,” Saxer said. “Leah Davis had the best skills. Sam McDaniel was thrust into being our keeper, and she responded by improving throughout the season. Anna Briggs also helped in goal.”

Mattox notched two assists and scored a pair of goals in her freshman season while leading York in steals, while Cast finished the year with three assists and two goals.

Loosvelt’s biggest impact came on the defensive end, but the junior’s hat trick in the regular-season finale over Crete helped her finish second on the team in goals scored.

York finished 4-4 at home but just 1-6 on the road and in neutral-site matchups. The Dukes notched 18 goals for the season, but their calling card down the stretch was rapid defensive improvement.

After allowing at least three goals a game and 26 goals overall during the seven-game losing streak to begin the year, York gave up 14 over the season’s final eight games, with nine of those coming in losses to Northwest and Aurora.

“Our defense was solid with Alyssa Alt and Abrielle Linder at fullbacks and Atleigh Hirschfeld running the defense,” Saxer said. “We had several mids going end to end, including Avalon Loven, Emily Aguilar, and Tatum Holthus.”

Loven finished the season with two goals, while Holthus, Aguilar, Nathaly Argueta and Milan Babcock all notched one. Klaire Brekke was credited with a pair of assists and Argueta and Holthus added one apiece.

The 2022 season could be a springboard for the program, as nearly every major contributor will be back next spring. Other returnees for 2023 include junior Mia Burke and sophomore Lily Kowalski, who battled injuries for most of the year.

Sophomores Emma Stutzman, Melbee Nickels and Skylar Huber, junior Megan DeHart and freshman McKenzie Linder – key figures for York’s junior varsity team that finished a perfect 8-0 – will also return next spring.

“We think we'll be in pretty good shape to improve next year with so many girls returning,” Saxer said. “We will miss the leadership of seniors Baylie Holthus, who had a season-ending knee injury early, and Nathaly Argueta. They were terrific co-captains who were like coaches on the field and bench. We're also going to miss seniors Piper Fernau and Gianna Asti.”

Still, with so many key pieces set to return next season, 2023 could be a big year for the Dukes as the program looks to turn a corner and capitalize on the momentum from the strong finish to 2022.

Saxer said improving team speed and strength are among the team’s top priorities in the offseason. York could see multiple players compete in indoor soccer over the winter, and the Dukes will continue to recruit new additions who could make an immediate impact like Cast, Loosvelt, McDaniel and Mattox did this season.

“This season was great to see us improve, win some games and have a blast competing hard,” Saxer said. “These girls are not afraid of working hard and compete consistently to get better. We're very much looking forward to next season to continue to build and get better.”