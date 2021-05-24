Young Dukes on a roll as Class B State Golf gets underway

COLUMBUS-When the season started the York Duke’s golf team was referred to as young and untested.
And with just one senior and four underclassmen, that was a fair assessment.
Now with almost the entire season behind them, a Central Conference championship and a district championship trophy over their last two outings, they come into the Class B State Golf Championships at Elks Country Club in Columbus as one of the teams that could take it all home on Wednesday.
York head coach Dan Malleck has seen his team grow with each outing this year and while he knew he had some players who could hit the ball, they were young and he knew they had a lot to learn.
“Coming into the season, we knew that we had some young players who could hit the ball, but when you have a lineup with two freshmen, a sophomore and a junior, there is going to be a definite learning curve,” Malleck said. “Our focus throughout the season has been game management and short game. I compare those things to defense in basketball. Ball striking is like shooting--it varies from day to day, but short game and management can be constants.”
During the course of the season several players have seen playing time at the varsity level as the Dukes depth is evident with the way the junior varsity performed throughout the year.
York’s No. 1 Ryan Seevers and No. 2 Emmanuel Jensen have kind of settled into their roles. The only senior on the team Andrew Sahling has been the rock of the crew with his leadership at the No. 3 spot.
Sahling is headed to Columbus next year where he will attend school at Central Community College and play golf for the Raiders.
The Dukes No. 4 the last few times out is Marley Jensen and Elijah Jensen has played at the No. 5 spot.
York won the conference championship in early May at Elks Country, so they have some experience on a course that Malleck calls a “very tight course.”
“Elks is a very tight course and it has even more trees than York, but we should be accustomed to that style of course,” explained Malleck. “We have played it twice plus a practice round, so now it just comes down to being able to hit the shots.”
The tournament gets underway Tuesday morning with four of the five York golfers going off the first tee.
Sahling gets the ball rolling at 9:10 a.m. from the first tee with Marley Jensen starting his championship round at 9:20 a.m. from No. 10.
York’s next golfer won’t go until 10 a.m. and that is Elijah Jensen with Emmanuel Jensen to follow at 10:40 a.m.
Sophomore district champion Ryan Seevers tees off at 10:50 a.m.
The 12 teams along with York vying for the team championship include; Alliance, Beatrice, Bennington, Elkhorn, McCook, Mount Michael Benedictine, Norris, Ogallala, Omaha Gross Catholic, Omaha Skutt Catholic and Pierce.
“We've made great strides in those areas and it has led to an increase in confidence to where we are at least in the discussion for the state title,” said Malleck . “They have won the conference and district championship this year, so they do know how to win--but this is another level.”
Weather could also play a role as it usually does in late spring in Nebraska with the threat of thunderstorms looming both days of the state meet.