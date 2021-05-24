Young Dukes on a roll as Class B State Golf gets underway

York’s No. 1 Ryan Seevers and No. 2 Emmanuel Jensen have kind of settled into their roles. The only senior on the team Andrew Sahling has been the rock of the crew with his leadership at the No. 3 spot.

Sahling is headed to Columbus next year where he will attend school at Central Community College and play golf for the Raiders.

The Dukes No. 4 the last few times out is Marley Jensen and Elijah Jensen has played at the No. 5 spot.

York won the conference championship in early May at Elks Country, so they have some experience on a course that Malleck calls a “very tight course.”

“Elks is a very tight course and it has even more trees than York, but we should be accustomed to that style of course,” explained Malleck. “We have played it twice plus a practice round, so now it just comes down to being able to hit the shots.”

The tournament gets underway Tuesday morning with four of the five York golfers going off the first tee.

Sahling gets the ball rolling at 9:10 a.m. from the first tee with Marley Jensen starting his championship round at 9:20 a.m. from No. 10.

York’s next golfer won’t go until 10 a.m. and that is Elijah Jensen with Emmanuel Jensen to follow at 10:40 a.m.