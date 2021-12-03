Young Dukes hit varsity wrestling mat for the first time

FIRTH – The York Dukes boarded the bus to Norris on Thursday night for action against the Seward Bluejays and the Norris Titans with many of the wrestlers headed into varsity battle for the first time.

The Dukes do not have a senior on this year’s team, but they do have three returning state qualifiers who will step into leadership roles as underclassmen.

The Dukes success on the mats the past several years and the leadership of last year’s seniors (five of who made the Class B State Championship field) will all be keys as the Dukes will face a steep learning curve until they get some varsity experience under their belts.

That experience started with Seward.

Seward 42, York 33

The York Dukes started off the 2021-22 season facing an old rival in the Seward Bluejays.

Seward took home the traveling trophy established by both teams several years ago with a 42-33 win.

York came in with three freshmen getting their varsity baptism, six sophomores some of whom did see varsity action last season and three juniors, including state qualifier Kadence Velde who posted one of the four York wins earned on the mat.