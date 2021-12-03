Young Dukes hit varsity wrestling mat for the first time

FIRTH – The York Dukes boarded the bus to Norris on Thursday night for action against the Seward Bluejays and the Norris Titans with many of the wrestlers headed into varsity battle for the first time.
The Dukes do not have a senior on this year’s team, but they do have three returning state qualifiers who will step into leadership roles as underclassmen.
The Dukes success on the mats the past several years and the leadership of last year’s seniors (five of who made the Class B State Championship field) will all be keys as the Dukes will face a steep learning curve until they get some varsity experience under their belts.
That experience started with Seward.
Seward 42, York 33
The York Dukes started off the 2021-22 season facing an old rival in the Seward Bluejays.
Seward took home the traveling trophy established by both teams several years ago with a 42-33 win.
York came in with three freshmen getting their varsity baptism, six sophomores some of whom did see varsity action last season and three juniors, including state qualifier Kadence Velde who posted one of the four York wins earned on the mat.
Sophomore Hudson Holoch who was part of the Class B field at 106 pounds last year defeated Justin McConnell with a pin at 1:33 of the second period. That win gave York a 12-6 lead at the time as freshman Brody Epp put six points on the board in the first match wining by forfeit.
That would also prove to be the Dukes last lead as the Bluejays picked up wins at 126 and 132 pounds, before sophomore Dakota Brown made it 18-Velde pinned 15 with an overtime win of 7-5 over Caleb Jackson. Brown went to the third period trailing 4-2 and led 5-4 before Jackson scored an escape to send it to OT.
Brown got the take down and the winning two points in around 30 seconds.
Seward stretched their lead to 30-15, before last year’s state qualifier Seth Erickson, a sophomore picked up six points with a forfeit to make it 30-21.
Freshman Keagyn Hill cut the Jays lead back to single digits when he scored a pin over Allijah Utecht in the first period.
York’s Velde pinned Seward HWT Ethan Woolard with 1:03 left in the match to account for the final score.
Norris 55, York 21
The Titans jumped out to a big early lead with wins at 113, 126, 132 and 138 all coming by pins.
York’s only points in that string of matches came from sophomore Holoch who put up six points with a forfeit win at 120.
Down 24-6, Duke sophomore Franklin Musungay and Norris’ Brigham Schoenbeck battled to the end with Musungay getting the takedown with four seconds left to win 6-4 and make it 24-9.
Norris extended the advantage with wins at 152 and 160 with a major decision and a pin to open a 34-9 lead.
At 170 pounds Erickson hit the mat for the first time after earning a win by forfeit against Seward. Erickson opened an early 2-0 lead over Norris’ Cooper Spaulding who was also a 2020-21 state qualifier.
Spaulding took a 3-2 lead with an escape and takedown, but the match was interrupted with several stoppages for blood time.
Spaulding increased his lead to 6-2 heading to the final two minutes and Erickson could not mount a comeback in the 8-2 loss.
Norris also earned wins at 182 and two more by open classes for York at 195 and 220 as the Titans opened a huge 55-9 advantage.
York did pick up a win at 285 as Velde moved to 2-0 with a pin over Spencer Jacobs in 24 seconds and Brody Epp also went to 2-0 with a forfeit at 106 to make the final score 55-21.
York will return to action on Saturday as they host the York Invite with action getting underway at 8:30 a.m.