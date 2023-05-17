OMAHA – As track athletes across the state descended upon Burke Stadium once again for the opening day of the 2023 Nebraska State Track and Field Championships, the York Dukes saw one athlete bring home some hardware Wednesday evening in Omaha.

With four of the Dukes’ nine total state qualifiers in action for the opening day of the Class B meet, junior Kassidy Stuckey hung the first points on the board for York in the girls 3200-meter run.

Gering’s Madison Seiler was considered among the favorites coming into the day after posting the top time in the class during the regular season, and the senior delivered Wednesday evening as she broke the tape in 11:01.12 to win the state title.

That left Stuckey – the defending state champ – in a battle with Ogallala junior Lindee Henning for the silver medal. In the end, it was Henning who edged out Stuckey by a hair, timing in at 11:27.85; Stuckey crossed the line two-tenths of a second later at 11:28.05 to win the bronze.

"It was an honor to compete today," she said. "There was a ton of talent in the 3200 field and so I am very grateful to come out in third."

Stuckey’s six points in the 3200 accounted for all of York’s scoring on the opening day, as the Duke girls ended the opening day of the state meet tied for 13th in the team race with Blair and South Sioux City. Norris edged Holdrege 25-23 for the top spot in the standings at the end of the day Wednesday, while Elkhorn North and Gothenburg tied for third with 15 points each.

York’s other competitors on the opening day at state included sophomore Chloe Koch in the pole vault for the girls and seniors Jude Collingham (shot put) and Colin Pinneo (3200) for the boys.

Koch vaulted over the bar on her first attempt at each of 9-0, 9-6 and 10-0, but the sophomore finished just shy of setting a new personal best when she came up empty in her three cracks at 10-6. Koch’s performance landed her in a three-way tie for ninth, an improvement from her 16th-place finish in the event a year ago.

Collingham, who qualified for state after hurling a PR of 50-feet even at districts, came up just shy of that mark at state. The senior tossed a 49-9¼ in the event to finish 12th after placing 20th at the state meet in 2022.

In the Dukes’ final event of the day, Pinneo clocked in at 10:24.90 to finish 15th in the boys 3200. The senior capped his career with a third consecutive state appearance in the event; he placed fourth in as a sophomore in 2021 and seventh last year.

York will be back in action Thursday morning for the final day of the Class B state meet, with five athletes lacing up their running shoes and taking to the track.

The senior shot put trio of Addison Cotton, Kelly Erwin and Lauryn Haggadone are set to compete in the second flight of the event after finishing 1-2-3 at districts, while Hudson Holoch and Brayden Wegrzyn will both be in action in the pole vault during the second round of field events at noon.

To cap the day, Stuckey will run her second race as she will look to defend her title in the girls 1600-meter run, scheduled to begin at 4:20 p.m.

"(Thursday) is the last race of my junior season, so I am excited to race and give it everything one last time," Stuckey said.