York's Stuckey adds 1600 to her 3200 state championship

The past three Class B 1600 meter champions have been from York after Stuckey posted a 5:14.96 and a seven second win over Pierce’s Alexus Sindelar. Her finals time was also seven seconds better than her fastest time coming into the state meet which was 5:21.59.

The York girls, who came in as the Class B defending state champions, ended the season with 20 points at state as Stuckey won both the 1600 and 3200 races. The Dukes’ 20 points had them in eighth place with a few events to be completed.

The defending champion in 2019 and 2021 was Duke senior Brynn Hirschfeld who was injured at districts and unable to compete in the 2022 state championships at Omaha Burke.

It was a very light schedule for the York Dukes on the final day of the Class B State Track and Field Championships.

The only other York athlete in action was shot putter Addison Cotton.

The junior’s best throw at Burke on Thursday was 35-4 and that would land her in 16th place.

The event winner was Sage Burbach of Norris who registered a throw of 46-4.

The York boys only two points at state came from junior Colin Pinneo with a seventh place finish in the 3200 on Wednesday.