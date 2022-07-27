York"s Shepherd, Theis of FC cap prep hoop careers in all-star game

York’s Shepherd, Fillmore Central’s Theis cap prep careers at NCA girls all-star basketball game

LINCOLN - The official end of two very illustrious high school careers came Monday night for York’s Destiny Shepherd and Fillmore Central’s Lexi Theis.

Both were participants in the annual Nebraska Coaches all-star basketball game played at Lincoln North Star high school.

Shepherd was on the Blue Team which was coached by York’s Matt Kern and Theis was a member of the Red all-stars coached by Aaron Sterup. Kern was assisted by Elmwood-Murdock’s Paul Dwyer while the assistant for the Red team was Evan Smith of Adams Central.

The Red pulled away early in the second quarter and went on to win the game by the final score of 75-59. The Red was led by Adams Central’s Libby Trausch with 14 points. Hastings St. Cecilia’s Bailey Kissinger had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Theis finished with seven points including a 3-pointer.

Shepherd, who will be attending Concordia University this fall and playing basketball for the Bulldogs, scored two points for the Blue team.

Following the game, Shepherd talked about getting to play her final game with coach Kern.

“It means a lot because he has taught me just about everything I know in the game of basketball, so playing my final game with him as my coach and with all these talented players really means a lot,” said Shepherd. “I learned a lot from the other girls, they are all super talented and I can take a lot from this week and apply it to my game when I head off to college. This was just a real fun experience.”

Shepherd will report to Concordia University on August 8, but until then it will be open gym and weight training.

Theis will report to Rockhurst University in Kansas City on August 8 on what will be her first day of volleyball practice with the Hawks.

Theis said she enjoyed her experience playing in the all-star game.

“It was definitely a lot fun and a step up from the high school season and other teams that I have played on. Getting to meet the girls from all over the place was really a lot of fun. Playing with this caliber of players really makes you better,” Theis stated. “I felt I was able to stick with the girls tonight, but obviously there are some amazing athletes and I would have to work hard. They are just a little better caliber at basketball than I am right now.”

With Monday night’s game the official ending to her high school days, she said, “It makes me really sad that it’s over, but I’m glad that it ended like this because this was so much fun,” she said. “I hadn’t played basketball in a while so it’s a good way to end it.”