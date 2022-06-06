York's Shepherd named MVP of all-star hoops showdown

GRAND ISLAND - York’s Destiny Shepherd and Mattie Pohl have logged a lot of hours together on the basketball court since the eighth grade.

The two combined Saturday night to score 31 of their team’s 78 points as team Hyundai used a 31-19 third quarter run to defeat team Cadillac 78-70 during the Dinsdale/STRIV all-star basketball game at Grand Island Central Catholic High School.

Shepherd ended up with 17 points. Pohl had 14 and two girls from Fillmore Central, Lexi Theis and Abby Nichols, scored eight and one point respectively.

Team Hyundai led 19-15 after the first quarter and following 19-point second quarters by both teams, Hyundai went to the half with a 38-34 lead.

The third quarter was the difference as the lead ballooned to 16 points through three quarters before Cadillac fought back in the fourth with a 17-9 run to keep the game at single digits.

The girl’s game consisted of four 10-minute quarters.

Cadillac (70)

Ellie Hutsell 1 2-2 4, Kendyl Brummund 3 2-2 8, Alexandra Eisenhauer 0 1-2 1, Bailey Frahm 3 0-0 9, Lexi Bacon 4 2-3 11, Alyssa Wilson 1 0-0 2, Kinsley Hall 3 1-2 9, Alyssa Bucholz 3 2-2 8, Grace Mustard 5 0-0 10, Mariah Gardner 2 2-2 8.

Hyundai (78)

Shelby Walsh 2 0-0 4, Reba Mader 2 0-0 4, Destiny Shepherd 1 0-0 17, Taylor Sliva 2 0-0 4, Abby Nichols 0 1-2 1, Lexi Theis 2 4-6 8, McKinsey Long 2 0-0 6, Taylor Svoboda 3 0-0 6, Libby Trausch 2 1-1 6, Mattie Pohl 5 2-2 14, Chelsea Fisher 4 0-0 8.

Cadillac 15 19 19 17 - 70

Hyundai 19 19 31 9 - 78

In the boys game both offenses were on fire as team GMC outscored team Chevrolet 120-105.

The game featured three local players in Heartland’s Trajan Arbuck who finished with 12 points on team Chevrolet, which included a few 4-point goals which were marked at around 25-feet. The other player with Arbuck on team Chevrolet was Centennial’s Jake Bargen who had two points.

On team GMC was Fillmore Central Panther Isaiah Lauby who finished the game with seven points.

GMC led 34-21 at the end of the first quarter and 59-50 at the break.

GMC outscored Chevrolet 31-27 in the third quarter and 31-28 over the final perod. The boys played four 12-minute quarters.

Chevrolet (105)

Ethan Smith 2 0-0 4, Shay Swanson 3 1-1 7, Quinn Johnson 7 0-0 18, Trajan Arbuck 4 0-0 12, Oakley Rosno 3 3-4 12, Tate Nachtigal 2 0-0 5, Brayden Schramm 4 0–0 9, Myles Sadd 3 0-0 7, Blake Detamore 3 0-0 9, Jake Bargen 1 0-0 2, Paul Fago 4 2-2 10, Konnor Hyde 3 2-4 8, Preston Ramaekers 1 0-0 2.

GMC (120)

Trevor Kuncl 2 0-0 7, Brayden Shropp 9 1-2 20, Will Vanderbeek 4 0-0 10, Cayleb Stewart 4 0-0 9, Eli Noel 0 2-2 2, Isaiah Lauby 3 0-0 7, Isaac Herbek 1 0-0 4, Brett Mahoney 10 0-0 22, Marcus Lowry 3 2-2 8, Leighton Limback 2 0-0 6, Dane Peterson 9 0-0 19, Gil Jengmer 3 0-0 6.

Chevrolet 21 29 27 28—105

GMC 34 25 28 31—120