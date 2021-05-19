York's Randy Johnson is a dean among pole vault coaches

The mental aspect of vaulting and getting over the fear are two other things that kids really have to work on.

“It’s not for everybody. You have to be a little bit of a daredevil. Running as fast as you can and put a pole in a box isn’t quite normal, then to get up in the air. With our young kids we do a lot of box drills on a sliding box so they understand they have to run full speed and hit that box. That helps when they come over,” Johnson added. “A good gymnastics background also helps. Good ab strength; the kids right now are just absolutely phenomenal on ab strength. They are strong. Being able to have body awareness in the air is also a key to know where you are at when you are jumping.”

“You have to prepare yourself mentally to do this sport. I had the best jumper in the state of Nebraska not qualify when Chad Frisbee was a sophomore,” the coach said. “He had the best jump in all classes and he did not make it. You can be a little off. He had a little bit of a thigh problem, but that wasn’t it. He had a little bit of a head wind and he just let things get to him. You have to be mentally focused.”

Johnson talked about the technology of today and how having the new pre-bent poles and videos available to them has changed the sport.