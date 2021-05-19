York's Randy Johnson is a dean among pole vault coaches

YORK - Stromsburg native Randy Johnson retired from teaching at York High in 2011.
But he has never stopped teaching as a coach.
Johnson, who joined the York teaching staff in 1979-80, continues to work with pole vaulters at York High School and even some surrounding schools. He is considered one of the area’s best when it comes to teaching kids how to familiarize themselves with the sport.
His first year at York, Johnson did not have a coaching contract for track and actually coached basketball.
His baptism into becoming York’s vault coach the past 40-plus years just kind of happened.
“I was heading home one night and I saw some kids out at the track with their school clothes on and went out and talked to them and asked them what size of pole they were using. They told me and I asked him if I could try it,” Johnson said. “I vaulted with street clothes on and Phil Towle who was the coach (saw) me and talked me into helping. That first year I just helped out and I didn’t go to meets or anything. I was a pole vaulter, I wasn’t a coach and so anyway he talked me into coaching and I have coached ever since then.”
Johnson is originally from Stromsburg and graduated from Stromsburg High School.
“I pole vaulted while I was there at Stromsburg and then went to Nebraska Wesleyan. I vaulted there for a year and then went to Kearney and vaulted. I came to York in 1979 and my first year of teaching was that year,” Johnson stated.
“I retired in 2011 and was asked if I would stay on and coach the pole vaulters and I am still here. I taught 32 years at York Public Schools. I took advantage of the Rule of 85 (teacher retirement criteria),” explained Johnson. “When I turned 55, I ducked out then. I farm, which I always did which was a pretty hectic schedule with teaching, coaching and trying to farm, too.”
Johnson himself attended pole vault camps and learned from one of the best and someone he still considers his mentor to this day.
“I went down to KU with athletes to learn and coached with Rich Attig for several years and worked with kids from New York to California and you stay in touch with them a little bit,” said Johnson. “I’d go to college meets and know half of the field from summer camp. He was one of the best coaches around and I still use a lot of the same techniques I learned from him.”
Johnson himself had a personal best of 13-6. He said the technology available today is such a huge aid in teaching kids the art of pole vaulting.
The success Johnson has achieved at York speaks for itself.
“It’s been fun and I have been blessed with some really good athletes here at York. Unbelievable for a small town to have some of the kids we have had as far as quality athletes,” Johnson said.
The coach said he has never qualified six jumpers in one year, but he has brought five with him to the state meet in Omaha.
I’ve never had six vaulters qualify, but I have had five. In those years Zac Holoch, Walker Thomas, Sheldon Budler, Talia Walford and Jill Bogenrief all made it down to Omaha the same year. Those were the five that went to state and I think we got four medals that year,” explained Johnson.
“We have had good kids. I used to think that if I could get them hooked on pole vaulting in middle school I would have them for six years. That’s not necessarily true anymore. You have to have good equipment and I work with the kids a lot. Two summers ago we jumped once a week all summer at the Holthus Field House. We are fortunate to have that,” Johnson stated. “Last year we couldn’t get in at all because of the COVID-19. Anything you can do preseason or in the summers is a big benefit. It is the most technical event in sports period to master.”
Johnson said foot speed and technique are two ingredients necessary to be successful, but did say York’s record holder in the pole vault was not fast.
“It really helps, but our school record holder (Zac Holoch) was not fleet of foot. He had great technique. He had sufficient foot speed, but he was not fast. Walker Thomas had great foot speed,” Johnson said. The female record holder at York is Katie Taylor.
The mental aspect of vaulting and getting over the fear are two other things that kids really have to work on.
“It’s not for everybody. You have to be a little bit of a daredevil. Running as fast as you can and put a pole in a box isn’t quite normal, then to get up in the air. With our young kids we do a lot of box drills on a sliding box so they understand they have to run full speed and hit that box. That helps when they come over,” Johnson added. “A good gymnastics background also helps. Good ab strength; the kids right now are just absolutely phenomenal on ab strength. They are strong. Being able to have body awareness in the air is also a key to know where you are at when you are jumping.”
“You have to prepare yourself mentally to do this sport. I had the best jumper in the state of Nebraska not qualify when Chad Frisbee was a sophomore,” the coach said. “He had the best jump in all classes and he did not make it. You can be a little off. He had a little bit of a thigh problem, but that wasn’t it. He had a little bit of a head wind and he just let things get to him. You have to be mentally focused.”
Johnson talked about the technology of today and how having the new pre-bent poles and videos available to them has changed the sport.
“You still have to (do) the drills and my best jumpers do them every night. We teach them to count right off the bat and if they can’t count they don’t know where they are on the runway. They always have done this and that is just part of warmups for them,” Johnson said. “The poles are better, but we still have old poles and you can still jump pretty well on them. The pre-bends on the pole have been a big thing. Back in my day it was trial and error until you found the sweet spot so to speak. They didn’t have that pre-bent. Today you can hold it in your hand and find it right away so that helps quite a bit to have them pre-bend. We take care of our stuff and we have great support and equipment, which you have to have to be successful. There is no substitute for video as a teaching tool. The i-pads we have today versus the old VHS tapes does not compare.”
Although the sport is not for everybody, he does not discourage a kid from trying.
“I will never tell a kid he or she can’t pole vault. They will usually find that out on their own,” Johnson stated. “I had a kid who jumped 11-foot as a seventh grader for me. He’s not jumping today. He is about 6-2, 210 pounds and he just kind of out-grew his ability. It’s not something everybody can do.”
York junior Mel Driewer, who has cleared 10-9 this year, will be looking to etch her name in York High School vaulting lore Friday at 3 p.m. Driewer is currently third in the state and No. 1 in Class B.
“Mel has worked hard and she is a determined vaulter. I think she has a real good chance to win it,” Johnson concluded.