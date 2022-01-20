York's Libich inks letter of intent for college softball

“She’s very great with the bat,” Meyers said. “She’s just an all-around natural hitter, and her glove at third base will be a huge asset.”

Libich said coaches have spoken with her about playing at either first or third base because the Ladyjacks are primarily losing infielders.

“As it is only a two-year school, they unfortunately go through a lot of girls quickly because you’re only there for two years,” she said. “They’re losing what sounds like their primary third baseman and first baseman, which are both positions I play, so I’ll be somewhere in the infield.”

No matter what Libich’s role is once she arrives in Bottineau, she’s fully prepared to be the best teammate she can be.

“Even if I’m not going to be playing on the field, I’m still going to support from the bench, make sure they have what they need and get done what they need to get done,” she said. “If they have a pitcher that needs to warm up in the middle of the game, I’ll fully help with that because I used to be a catcher. I’m just really happy I got this opportunity to go play even though it’s 11 and a half hours away.”