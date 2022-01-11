Yorkk boys shut down C2, second-ranked GICC by 11

YORK – The Dukes’ defense suffocated the Grand Island Central Catholic offense on Tuesday night holding them to 14 of 50 from the field and just 1 of 15 on 3-point shots.

York was able to use their speed to create problems for GICC’s defense and in the fourth quarter the Dukes were able to pull away going 8 of 11 at the free throw line and recording a huge 44-33 upset of the C2 No. 2 GICC Crusaders.

“I thought we were able to finally kind of wear them down. We also got some good minutes off the bench and our depth really played a key role in us getting the win tonight,” said York head coach Scott Lamberty. “On defense we wanted to make sure we doubled up on their big guys and the guys really did a good job of recognizing that.”

York led 6-2 at the end of the first quarter and extended their lead at the half to 17-10.

GICC outscored the Dukes 9-4 in the third quarter and York’s lead was just 21-19 as the game went to the final eight minutes.

The Dukes’ Garrett Ivey scored five of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, while junior Ryan Seevers, who led the scoring with 12, had five and Austin Phinney added four of his six.