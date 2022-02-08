York Youth Wrestling Club results:

YORK - On February 6 the York Wrestling Club held their annual youth tournament at York High school
There were 395 wrestlers from 28 different teams, ranging from Pre-K thru 8th grade. YWC had 60 kids who competed, and their individual results are as follows.
Tournament champions were Cannen Foltz, Alexxis Leo Reyes, Jake Schroetlin, Jax Eimermann, Caleb Carr, Wilson Ragoss, Parker Sehi, Kale Loosvelt, Brady Davis, Brady Bathen, Max Erickson, Kade Gieck, Ty Erickson, Emmitt Dirks, Jackson Holoch, Brody Mattox, Brayden Wegrzyn, and James Samson.
Finishing in second place were Jase Perdue, Bennett Perdue, Kasen Makovicka, Ryker Miller, Chet Montgomery, Korbin Mcllravy, Cash Eimermann, Kinsey Methe, Adan Garcia, Jaxin Miller, Carter Mierau, Tate Kitchen, Jayden Million, Harley Winterrowd, Greyson Light, Danny Burgess, Zayden Londene, Joshua Hartley, Avery Albers, and Christopher Butrick.
Finishing in third place was Clay Hinton, Brandt Porter, Oliver Pieper, Maxin Brouillette, Zoey Winterrowd, Tatum Baker, Harvey Sautter, Lucas Wetter, Liam Eklund, Bentley Schnakenberg, Clayton Branz, Silas McGregor, Brayden Eklund, and Colt Eimermann.
Finishing in fourth place were Kendrick Mostrom, Abigail Munoz, Wyatt Branz, Izaiah Taylor, Bryson Lawson, Kaden Heilbrun, and Blake Bush.
We would like to thank Wendy's, Taco Johns, The Kitchen, Caseys, Pump n Pantry, WalMart, and Starbucks for donating towards our tournament.We would also like to thank York High School and the janitorial staff for the use of the facility, the York College women's wrestling team for helping with the table scoring, the York College men's wrestlers for helping officiate and all of the YWC parents who helped throughout the tournament. We could not do it without you.