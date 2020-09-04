York XC competes in Seward

SEWARD-The Seward High School Bluejays hosted the Charlie Thorell Invitational on Thursday and for many of the York runners, both boys and girls, it was their first 5K race at the varsity level.
Freshman sensation Kassidy Stuckey followed up her debut win at McCool Junction last week with a third place overall finish in a deep and talented field of runners.
Stuckey was clocked at 19 minutes, 57.93 seconds, which was well ahead of the fourth place runner from Seward and 56 seconds off the pace of second place runner Stella Miner of Omaha Marian.
The girls champion was Jaedan Bunda, a senior from Omaha Skutt Catholic who turned in a time of 18 minutes, 47.28 seconds.
“Kassidy Stuckey had a good race against some really good competition. She is going to continue to improve and learn to pace herself better as she gains more experience,” commented York head coach Eric Rasmussen. “Her first mile of the race was nearly the fastest mile of her career. She was able to hold onto third place despite the early pace and only have one runner pass her despite the early pace.”
There were no other York girls times on the posted final score sheet.
Marian was the team champion on the girls side with 27 points, second went to Seward with 59 and Skutt Catholic was third with 76 points.
York sophomore Colin Pinneo led the boys with a 17th place finish with a time of 17:31.59, while junior James Bonde came across the tape in 53rd with a time of 18:38.21.
Those were the only two York times posted on the final race sheet.
“Colin Pinneo had a great bounce back race. He was the top runner in the second wave and ended up placing 17th overall with probably the best race of his career. I was proud of how much better he ran today and how he was able to learn from last week,” Rasmussen said. “He ran a smart race today and was by himself for the second half of the race. Despite running alone the second half he continue to push himself and he ended up catching some of the runners in the first wave by the end of the race.”
Led by the 1-2 finish of Lincoln North Stars Liem Chot (15:55.00) and Grant Wasserman (16:28.56) the North Star Gators won the team championship with 25 points, second was Skutt Catholic with 42 and rounding out the top three was Norfolk with 82.
“I was proud of the way that our runners competed today. For many of the runners, it was their first 5k they have ever run and I think many of them were anxious. We used today to get a lot of young runners more experience and confidence,” Rasmussen explained. “We only had two girls who had run a 5k in cross country before. We divided our team up into several divisions. Our team ran a lot better today than last week and I think we will continue to improve over the next several weeks.”
York’s next outing will be next Friday as they travel to Poco Creek Golf Course in Aurora for the Huskies Invitational.
Junior Varsity
Girls-10.Kiersten Portwine (23:41.05); 15.Chloe Holmes (24.10.62); 30.Zoe Kreifels (25:03.02); 33.Emory Conrad (25:32.50); 51.Megan DeHart (27:00.65); 52.Raima Kreifels (27:01.84); 58.Violet MacLean (27:23.17); 62.Jessah Linden (27:40.99); 67.Atleigh Hirschfeld (29:00.70); 68.MaKenna Dowty (29:03.21).
Boys-29.Nick Conrad (20:10.40); 111.Trenton Ellis (23:25.80)
Girls Team Scoring- 1.Omaha Marian 27; 2.Seward 59; 3.Skutt Catholic 76; 4.Elkhorn 93; 5.Lincoln Christian 100; 6.Norris 107; 7.Norfolk 109; 8.Bennington 110; 9.Lincoln North Star 116; 10.Milford 137; 11.Aurora 166; 12.Crete 256.
Boys Team Scoring-1.Lincoln North Star 25; 2.Skutt Catholic 42; 3.Norfolk 82; 4.Lincoln Christian 84; 5.Norris 91; 6.Bennington 95; 7.Aquinas 110; 8.Seward 156; 9.Milford 161; 10.Aurora 173; 11.Elkhorn 183; 12.Crete 262; 13.Lincoln Lutheran 266.
