York Wrestling Club hosts tournament

YORK - On March 4th the York Wrestling Club hosted the NEUSA District 4 tournament. There were 450 wrestlers from 32 different teams participating.

Grand Island Grapplers were the team champions with 772 points. Tough Gym from Hastings finished in second place with 562 points, and York Wrestling Club finished in third place with 380.5 points.

YWC had 50 wrestlers competing in the tournament ranging from Pre-K through 8th grade. Individual results are as follows.

Tournament Champions were Jaxin Miller, and Max Erickson.

Second place- Lucas Wetter, Tate Kitchen, Emmitt Dirks, and Christopher Butrick.

Third place-Kendrick Mostrom, Jase Perdue, Leo Reyes, Cannen Folts, Jax Eimermann, Bentley Schnakenberg, Kelan Stephans, and James Samson.

Fourth place- Chet Montgomery, Kade Gieck, Jackson Holoch, Zayden Londene, and Avery Albers.

Fifth place- Kage Kohout, Kasen Makovicka, Liam Eklund, Brady Davis, Lane Perdue, Clayton Branz, Jayden Million, and Brayden Wegrzyn.

Sixth place- Brayden Eklund, Harley Winterrowd, and Brody Mattox.

Wrestlers who placed in the top four qualified for the NEUSA State tournament which will be held at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island March 19-20th.

The York Wrestling Club would like to thank the York High School, and York Middle School for the use of the facilities. We would also like to thank The Kitchen, York Cold Storage, Walmart, Taco Bell and JWs Catering for donating supplies.

Thank you to the York College women's wrestling team for volunteering to help run the score tables. And finally a huge thank you to all the parents who volunteered their time to help with the event.