YORK - On March 4, the York Wrestling Club hosted the NEUSA District 4 wrestling tournament at York High School.

There were 32 teams consisting of 546 wrestlers. York Wrestling Club had 48 competitors.

In the final team standings, Grand Island Grapplers were the champions with 846.5 points, second was Tough Gym from Hastings with 585 points, Seward finished third with 427 points, and YWC finished fourth with 395 points.

Listed below are the medal winners from YWC.

Tournament champions were; Kade Gieck, Hector Rodriguez, Gage Colburn, Peyton Eklund and Gladis Rodriguez.

Second place: Chet Montgomery, Lane Perdue, Clayton Branz, Brody Mattox, Rhett Kaliff, Kinsey Methe, Alivia Batterton and Annah Perdue.

Third place: Eli Schroetlin, Valkyrie Mostrom, Keila Kohout, Mercedes American Horse and Destiny Putnum.

Fourth place: Bennett Perdue, Ryland Putnum, Harley Winterrowd, Maddex Brouilette, Ezekiel Johnson, Arena Bailey, Rylie Lopez and Alexis Putnum.

Fifth place: Oliver Pieper and Kelan Stephens.

Sixth place: Maxxon Brouilette, Kale Loosvelt, Lucas Wetter, Tre Meers, Max Erickson and Carter Heath.

All wrestlers finishing in the top four spots qualified for the NEUSA state tournament which will be held at the Heartland Events Center March 17-19.

YWC would personally like to thank York High School for allowing us to host this event and all the parents who volunteered their time. Thank you to the York High wrestlers and parents for helping run tables and York University women's wrestling. Also, Grand Central Foods, Wendy's, Casey’s, Walmart and The Kitchen for helping with our concessions. Congratulations to all the wrestlers.