COLUMBUS – After an up-and-down- the-floor 83-72 win at Elkhorn North on Friday night, the York Dukes were back on the road Saturday at Columbus Lakeview for a Central Conference regular season boys game.

York was tested by the 5-15 Vikings when Lakeview carried the fight into the fourth quarter before the Dukes did just enough at the free throw line to pick up the 47-43 win and improve to 13-5 on the season.

York head coach Scott Lamberty said the trip to Lakeview is never easy as it comes at a time when the Dukes are coming off a series of games.

“The trip up here usually comes at the end of three long weeks and that is the case today. We had a road game at Elkhorn North that was up and down and I was concerned a little bit about what our mind set would be,” said Lamberty. “I thought we came out and played pretty well to start with tonight and then we just kind of got lethargic and Lakeview did a good job of moving the basketball and the more we kept missing 3-point shots the tighter the zone got.”

York went to the fourth quarter with a 42-37 lead but Viking Maxwell Fremarek hit a jumper to cut the margin to 42-39.

That’s when the Dukes took the air out of the ball and worked nearly three minutes off the clock. The Vikings didn’t come out and put a lot of pressure on the Dukes to force them into anything offensively.

“We just needed a break. We wanted to see you they wanted to come out of the zone we would attack and if they didn’t then it was a 3-point game at the time and they could have said Ok we are going to let you whittle the time down and we will foul you and see if you can make a free throw,” explained Lamberty. “We were able to get them out of it a little bit even though we didn’t score much after that. I think it was all free throws.”

York senior Garrett Ivey went 4 for 6 at the line in the fourth quarter and the Dukes went 5 of 8 as a team and 12 of 16 overall in the win.

Early success for the Dukes was getting the ball inside the paint to sophomore Leyton Snodgrass who led York with 15 points, while Barrett Olson followed up his 26-point performance at Elkhorn North with 12.

York led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter and 29-21 at the break. The Dukes appeared ready to bust the game open, but Lakeview hung tough with 14 points each from Turner Halvorsen and Braxton Borer.

York was 17 of 35 from the field and just 1 of 14 on 3-point shots. The Vikings were 18 of 43 and matched the Dukes from behind the arc with 1 of 14.

York 14 15 13 5-47

Lakeview 11 10 16 6-43

York 83 Elkhorn North 72

The Dukes racked up their second highest point total of the season with the 83-72 road win at Elkhorn North on Friday night.

York shot 68% from the field as they hit 32 of 47 shots and that included 9 of 17 from behind the 3-point arc.

Senior Barrett Olson led the scoring with 26 points on 10 of 13 shooting from the field, while Ryan Seevers and Austin Phinney each tossed in 15. Also in double numbers was Ivey with 12.

Both Seevers and Olson were 4 of 6 on 3-point shots and at the line York was 10 of 21.

Sophomore Ryan Huston had seven assists and Phinney led the Dukes with eight rebounds.

York will be home Friday as they host the Seward Bluejays on senior night at the dome.