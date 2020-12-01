York will not host the 2021 Crossroads Conference basketball tournament

YORK – The 2021 boys and girls Crossroads Conference basketball tournament won’t happen in York.
With the York Auditorium undergoing renovations and scheduling conflicts with the York College men’s and women’s basketball teams at the Freeman Center, the CRC tournament will be played at member high school gyms this season.
The superintendents of the CRC member schools will meet to determine the tournament’s schedule.
