York will not host the 2021 Crossroads Conference basketball tournament
News-Times file photo

Cross County’s Cory Hollinger goes hard to the basket during the Crossroads Conference tournament championship last January at the York Auditorium. This season’s CRC basketball tournament won’t be played in York.

YORK – The 2021 boys and girls Crossroads Conference basketball tournament won’t happen in York.

With the York Auditorium undergoing renovations and scheduling conflicts with the York College men’s and women’s basketball teams at the Freeman Center, the CRC tournament will be played at member high school gyms this season.

The superintendents of the CRC member schools will meet to determine the tournament’s schedule.

