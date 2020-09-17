 Skip to main content
York volleyball to be tested at Gothenburg Harvest Festival
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

York volleyball to be tested at Gothenburg Harvest Festival

Dukes step off the bus on Friday to take on Class C-1 No. 1 St. Paul

York volleyball head coach Chris Ericson

York head coach Chris Ericson goes over game plans with the York volleyball team during its Sept. 5 game at the Duke Dome with the Aurora Huskies. York has a grueling schedule ahead of it over the next four days with eight matches.

 News-Times file photo

GOTHENBURG – The York Dukes, No. 7 in Class B Omaha World-Herald volleyball ratings, will be facing eight matches over four days as they travel to the Gothenburg Harvest Festival Tournament this weekend.

York will step off the bus on Friday and take on Class C-1 No. 1 St. Paul, and on Saturday will face the No. 3 team in C-1 – the Kearney Catholic Stars.

Ericson said he is OK with facing St. Paul right out of the gate.

“We knew they would be on our schedule at one point or another out there so we just as well face them right away. They are a very disciplined team that obviously has had a great deal of success especially last year, with this season being no exception,” said Ericson on his assessment of St. Paul. “We know that we are going to be aggressive and attack each of our opponents this weekend so it really is just one game at a time.”

Ericson said this stretch of games will help prepare them for the second half of the season.

“This stretch is going to help us strengthen our mental game as we prepare to enter the second half of our season. I honestly love this schedule for that reason,” Ericson stated. “As far as preparation I don't know how you do this other than focusing on the mental approach. These girls are as focused of a group as I have been around so I have no doubt we will be ready to compete.

The combined records of the six teams the Dukes will face over the two-day tournament at Gothenburg is 34-13.

If the six matches over the weekend were not enough, the Dukes get a one-day reprieve and are back at it on Monday hosting Malcolm (8-3) and Palmyra (8-2) in triangular action at the Duke Dome starting at 5 p.m.

York schedule at Gothenburg

Friday, September 18

1 p.m. vs. St. Paul (8-0)

3:30 p.m. vs. Chadron (4-3)

6 p.m. vs. Gothenburg (6-2)

Saturday, September 19

10:30 a.m. vs. Minden (6-3)

2:15 p.m. vs. Kearney Catholic (6-0)

3:30 p.m. vs. Ogallala (4-5)

