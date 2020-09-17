York volleyball to be tested at Gothenburg Harvest Festival

GOTHENBURG – The York Dukes, No. 7 in Class B Omaha World-Herald volleyball ratings, will be facing eight matches over four days as they travel to the Gothenburg Harvest Festival Tournament this weekend.

York will step off the bus on Friday and take on Class C-1 No. 1 St. Paul, and on Saturday will face the No. 3 team in C-1 – the Kearney Catholic Stars.

Ericson said he is OK with facing St. Paul right out of the gate.

“We knew they would be on our schedule at one point or another out there so we just as well face them right away. They are a very disciplined team that obviously has had a great deal of success especially last year, with this season being no exception,” said Ericson on his assessment of St. Paul. “We know that we are going to be aggressive and attack each of our opponents this weekend so it really is just one game at a time.”

Ericson said this stretch of games will help prepare them for the second half of the season.