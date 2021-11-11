York volleyball success a team effort

“She (Masa) came into this program with goals not only for herself, but for the team. She was an integral part in making everyone better. Pushing others whether they knew it or not to do more. Be a little better. There were even some girls that at first didn't like that because it was new. Then they started extending their own limits,” Ericson explained. “If we don't serve receive or dig the ball, then our setters can't set and hitters like Masa can't get swings. It takes all phases. But when an amazing dig sets her up, and we were able to capitalize and get a flashy point, we wanted the ball again to set up our hitters.”