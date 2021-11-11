York volleyball success a team effort

YORK – Without the amazing digs, ace serves, stuff blocks, saves and the sets, a volleyball team could not be successful.
This is a game that requires all phases to work in order to get to the point where the kill and point can be registered.
The success of the York Dukes over the past two seasons has seen York complete those phases more often than not and because of that the program has a .746 win percentage the past two seasons with a 53-18 record.
In 2020, York made its first trip to the Class B State Volleyball Tournament since 2012 and this year followed that up with a return trip to Lincoln.
York senior Masa Scheierman was a big part of the process the past four years with more than 1,000 kills just the past two seasons and over 1,700 for her career. Another senior, Brynn Hirschfeld, completes her career at York High School as the all-time assists leader, junior Josie Loosvelt set the single season digs record with 418 and the list goes on.
York head coach Chris Ericson said that this year’s seniors were goal-oriented.
“This group of seniors has had a special place in my heart since they were in first grade having had a daughter in this class. They were fortunate to have great classes ahead of them and following them which is a great asset of any team sport. Their dedication, commitment to excellence, selflessness, and goal-mindedness are a lot of the reason they were able to accomplish what they did,” said Ericson. “The underclassmen looked up to them. Whether they were fighting to get on the court with them or in internal position competitions, these girls set a standard. It really made for some fun, competitive practices when the team could have been complacent.”
Ericson added that what Scheierman did at York could not have happened without other players being a part of her success.
“She (Masa) came into this program with goals not only for herself, but for the team. She was an integral part in making everyone better. Pushing others whether they knew it or not to do more. Be a little better. There were even some girls that at first didn't like that because it was new. Then they started extending their own limits,” Ericson explained. “If we don't serve receive or dig the ball, then our setters can't set and hitters like Masa can't get swings. It takes all phases. But when an amazing dig sets her up, and we were able to capitalize and get a flashy point, we wanted the ball again to set up our hitters.”
As the team prepares for the 2022 season, Ericson feels a lot of the success of the team in 2021 was because of the defense.
“I believe our defense led us this year. There are some fantastic returners coming back. The junior varsity team went 15-2. There were girls on the bench that wanted a piece of the action of the varsity court. Every year there are some face lifts and strengths to build around,” Ericson stated. “Heck, we started two girls this year that didn't even suit up for varsity last year. It's just a chemistry lesson to find out what they bring, mix and match, and find the right track to head down.”
Some of those players who will have a huge impact on the 2022 season include, Loosvelt, Mia Burke (42 kills), Rylyn Cast (133 kills/60 blocks) and Kelly Erwin (48 kills/15 blocks).
Also junior Libby Troester who accounted for 429 set assists and is likely to take over as the lead setter.
With six seniors moving on who accounted for 952 of the 1,199 kills, 136 of 201 aces, 184 of 265 blocks and 623 of 1,152 sets Duke fans can expect to see new faces leading the Dukes next year.
“It's really hard to tell what next year brings. I like the culture that has been built, the expectations that are in place here, and the direction things are going,” Ericson added. “York Volleyball is a product now of the youth programs that moms are hauling around the state to leagues and tournaments, a middle school program that has fantastic leadership, and will remain in one of the best volleyball conferences in Nebraska. I'm proud of the entire program.”