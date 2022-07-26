York, Valparaiso Seniors reach B-4 finals

YORK – On Monday night, the final four became the final two at the Class B Area 4 tournament. In the first game of the day, Valparaiso got outhit 9-5 but capitalized on seven hit batsmen and four walks to eliminate Central City with an 8-1 win. In the nightcap, the York Cornerstone Kings – who had already played and beaten each of the other three teams left in the field – took down Aurora for the third time in eight days to reach the finals with an unblemished 4-0 district record.

The two teams square off on Tuesday night for a state berth. Valparaiso must beat York twice, while the Kings just need one win to advance to the Class B state tournament in Broken Bow.

York 2, Aurora 1

In the teams’ first two meetings, the Kings outscored Aurora by a combined 32-0. The third contest was much closer, but the ultimate result remained the same – a York win, this time by a 2-1 margin.

“Aurora came out and played a heck of a ballgame,” York head coach Brian Bonnell said. “Their pitching was levels better than what it had been in the past. We didn’t hit as well as I thought we should have, but overall we fought, we came through, we made some plays when we needed to. It’s a ‘W,’ so I’m happy.”

Both sides had their chances early, as Aurora stranded a pair of runners in the top of the first and the Kings left the bases loaded in the home half of the frame. Both teams stranded one runner on base in the second inning, and the third inning proved to be pivotal.

After Aurora loaded the bases with one out against Kings righty Marshall McCarthy, Conner Smith hit a fly ball into left field. Trey Richert tracked the ball down, made the catch and fired a missile on the money to catcher Garrett Bonnell in time to gun down the runner at the plate for an inning-ending double play.

Richert’s dart kept the game scoreless, but it didn’t stay that way for long. In the bottom of the frame, Noah Jones drew a leadoff walk and Isaac Stark lined a single into left field for a base hit before Bonnell laid down a bunt, putting two runners in scoring position with one out.

The sacrifice proved critical, as a passed ball three pitches later allowed Jones to scamper home and score the game’s first run. McCarthy flew out to right field as coach Bonnell waved Stark home. The throw to the plate was on the money, but rather than give up on the play Stark began backtracking toward third base to get caught in a rundown.

The pickle forced a throw to third base, where the ball got away from Smith. Stark raced home ahead of the throw to the plate, making it a 2-0 ballgame heading to the third inning.

“I’ll be honest with you. That was on me,” Bonnell said of the play after the game. “I did not think the catch was going to be made, so when the ball was at the level of the glove I went ahead and sent him. He saw the throw was getting there, got himself into the pickle and they made an error on the throw and we were able to take advantage of it. That’s part of baseball. You’ve got to take advantage of the other team’s mistakes.”

York’s opportunistic baserunning loomed large as the game wore on. Neither side scored in the fourth or fifth innings, but Aurora put together a rally in the top of the sixth. McCarthy allowed a pair of baserunners in the inning but recorded a pair of outs before hitting a pitch count limit.

Kennan Dirks entered in relief and walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. The righty then beaned the next batter to force in Aurora’s first run but battled back to fan Layton Hohm on a 2-2 count to limit the damage and strand a trio of runners. However, the Kings stranded a pair of runners in the bottom of the inning and failed to tack on an insurance run.

Still nursing a 2-1 lead, Dirks retired the first two batters in the top of the seventh on four total pitches. Jayden Quandt stepped to the plate representing Aurora’s final chance to extend its season and hit a ground ball to second base.

An errant throw to first allowed Quandt to reach safely, but he tried to take second on the play. The throw to the bag was in time for the final out as Aurora ended its season on the base paths and York clinched its spot in the finals with a 2-1 win.

York managed just five singles from Jones, Stark, Richert, Dirks and Caleb Sahling, but the Kings’ aggressive and opportunistic baserunning allowed them to score a pair of unearned runs to secure victory. Richert’s throw to the plate in the top of the third also proved massive, as it saved a run in a game the Kings eventually won by one.

“The kid’s got a gun. He’s got a cannon for an arm,” Bonnell said. “Running on him, you take a chance. He made the catch, he set himself, he fired and he put a bullet right to Garrett and Garrett laid the tag down.”

On the mound, McCarthy wasn’t perfect – but he was close enough to it to earn the win, allowing one run on three hits and five walks to pair with eight Ks in 5 2/3 innings. Dirks tossed the final 1 1/3 innings to earn the save.

“That kid has more heart than anybody,” Bonnell said of McCarthy. “The kid is all heart. He fights. He’s had a struggle year on the mound, but that’s where his teammates and his brothers picked him up. They played defense behind him, and they hung goose eggs for every inning but one.”

The Kings’ opponent in the district finals will be Valparaiso, who beat Central City 8-1 in an elimination game Monday despite getting outhit 9-5 as the Post 371 Seniors took advantage of seven hit batsmen, four walks and a pair of Central City errors.

Tuesday’s stakes were simple – one win would get York to state, while Valparaiso had to beat the Kings twice in consecutive games to keep its season going.

“Our mindset is ‘nobody can beat us twice in a row,’ but we’re going to go in looking to win the first game,” Bonnell said. “We want to win. This is our field, these kids have fought and they’ve worked all year for this. Our mindset going in is it doesn’t matter who you put on the diamond. We’ll play them.”