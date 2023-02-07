LINCOLN – The York Dukes began their road at state on Tuesday morning with a matchup against No. 8 seed Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs at 8 a.m. at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

York was tied with the Bulldogs at 1-1 but ran off two consecutive wins and advanced to the next round with a 3-1 win.

The Dukes, who came in as the No. 1 seed, had their hands full with No. 5 seed Northwest. After York took the first two games and went up 2-0, the Vikings Northwest rebounded to win the next two to force a decisive fifth game, where the Dukes held on to win by just two pins.

Wayne, the No. 2 seed, knocked off No. 7 Omaha Skutt Catholic 3-2, and then earned their way to a shot at the Dukes with 3-1 win over the Seward Jays.

The top two seeds then matched up and the Dukes got the best of the Blue Devils 3-1.

Wayne, who had a season record of 17-3, came back to defeat Lexington 3-2 after the Minutemen eliminated Northwest in five games.

In the win over HLHF, York led 2-1 but the Bulldogs appeared to have York on the ropes in the fourth game.

The Dukes’ need a strike to force a tie, and they got exactly that from junior Schuyler Handy to knot the game at 170-170.

Officials then got together and determined a roll-off, with the highest pin total declared the winner. The first Bulldog rolled a strike, but with ice in his veins, Schuyler Handy matched him.

It went to a second roll-off and the HLHF Bulldog bowler picked up seven pins to set the stage for York senior Ethan Phinney, who stepped to the line and buried the strike for the 3-1 match win.

There was a little more drama in the Duke’s second matchup against Northwest. After falling behind 2-0, the Vikings notched two straight wins to force a decisive fifth game.

The final game went to the wire, but York pulled off the 203-201 win to advance to the winner's bracket finals against Wayne.

The Blue Devils won the first game, but York responded with three consecutive wins to earn their seat at the championship table.

While York and Wayne will decide the Class B State team championship tonight, six area bowlers will be in Lincoln on Wednesday for the singles finals in Class B boys and girls.

Three of the Dukes competing on Tuesday – Schuyler and Logan Handy, along with Landon McConnell – will join McCool Junction’s Garrett Hansen in the B singles competition.

On the girls side, York junior Kassidy Stuckey and McCool Junction sophomore Morgan Thieman will bowl at 1 p.m. in the qualifying round with the championship round slated to start at 3 p.m.

The boys qualifying rounds get started at 8 a.m. with the eight-man tournament starting at 10 a.m.

Because of deadline, the state finals story (along with interviews and photos) will not run until Thursday, February 9.