York tied for second at home tennis invite

YORK – The York Dukes welcomed five other schools to town Friday morning for their home tennis invite. Backed by strong outings from Ethan Phinney at lead singles and Andrew Van Gomple at No. 2 singles, the hosts racked up 20 points to finish tied for second with Mount Michael in the team race.

Class A Bellevue West won the invite with 24 points.

“I thought going into the invite that our ceiling was likely a third or fourth place finish since Bellevue West is a very good Class A team, Mt. Michael is a state title contender and Lincoln Christian defeated us in a dual,” head coach Dan Malleck said. “Finishing in a tie for second with Mt. Michael is by far our best showing of the year.”

Van Gomple continued what has been a stellar senior campaign, breezing past the field at second singles to finish in first place with a perfect 5-0 mark. The senior was never seriously threatened, winning every match with at least a five-game cushion. Van Gomple’s day included 8-3 wins over Lincoln Christian, Bellevue West and Mount Michael, an 8-1 victory over Ralston and an 8-0 shutout of Adams Central.

Phinney dropped his first match of the day to Lincoln Christian 8-0 at lead singles but rattled off four straight wins to end the invite in second place with a 4-1 mark. The senior beat Bellevue West and Ralston 8-2, Adams Central 8-3 and Mount Michael 8-5.

“Andrew is now 29-7 and has become such a problem for people because he gets to everything and keeps the ball in play,” Malleck said. “Ethan had two huge wins over very good players from Bellevue West and Mt. Michael.”

Jaxson Alexander and Charlie Van Gomple finished 3-2 on the day at No. 2 doubles with wins over Lincoln Christian, Adams Central and Ralston. The duo dropped a hard-fought 8-6 decision to Bellevue West and fell to Mount Michael 8-3 to end the day.

At lead doubles, Collin Kotschwar and Trey Harms went 2-3 with wins over Adams Central and Ralston.

“Our two doubles teams went a combined 5-5 on the day, but their level of play was much higher than that would indicate,” Malleck said. “We are playing our best tennis right now and that's important with state being less than two weeks away."