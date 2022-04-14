York thin clad boys and girls compete at Central City

CENTRAL CITY-By mid-afternoon the temperatures had warmed enough to help off-set the strong westerly winds that kept things on the cool side for most of the early action at the Central City invite.

The Northwest girls didn’t cool off, however, as they won five events and rolled up 151 points on their way to the team title over second place Waverly with 95.33. York won four events and scored 79 points.

On the boys side the Waverly Vikings won five individual events and swept all three relays to record 141 points, 56 clear of second place St. Paul with 85. Taking third was Northwest with 83.

The York boys were sixth in the seven team field as they scored 36 points.

The York girls’ strength came in four of the 17 events. They dominated the pole vault with 20 points as Chloe Koch took first place with a jump of 9-6. Third went to defending Class B champion Melanie Driewer with a vault of 9-0 and fourth was Morgan Driewer with a final mark of 8-6.

York also had a big day in the shot put as Kelly Erwin won with a throw of 36 and Addison Cotton took second.

York’s Brynn Hirschfeld won the 800 and Kassidy Stuckey won the 3200.

In those four events above York scored 65 of their 79 points.

The York boys’ best finishes of the day came from junior Colin Pinneo in both the 1600 and 3200 races. He accounted for 16 of 36 Duke points.

York’s James Bonde was third in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600, while Gabe Zarraga was fourth in the 3200.

In the shot put, junior Jude Collingham’s throw of 46-6 ½ earned him a third place finish.

York will host the Yowell Invite next Saturday which gets underway at 10 a.m.

GIRLS

Team scoring-1.Northwest 151, 2.Waverly 95.33, 3.York 79, 4.Platteview 73, 5.St. Paul 46.33, 6.Columbus Lakeview 43.33, 7.Central City 37

Event winners and York athletes who placed

100-1.Macy Stock, CLV 12.99

200-1.Avyn Urbanski, NW 27.11, 4.Chloe Koch, YRK 28.75, 6.Luaren Hills, YRK 29.32

400-1.Alonna Depalma, WAV 1:00.51

800-1.Brynn Hirschfeld, YRK 2:26.68, 4.Cailey Faust, YRK 2:41.18

1600-1.Olivia Lawrence, PLV 5:47.25

3200-1.Kassidy Stuckey, YRK 11:36.88, 5.Zoe Kreifels, YRK 13:44.19, 6.Jessica Linden, YRK 14:18.76

100H-1.Aizlynn Krafka, NW 16.19

300LH-1.Anna Clarke, WAV 50.16, 6.Kynli Combs, YRK 55.66

4x100-1.Northwest A 51.70

4x400-1.Waverly A 4:14.46, 3.York 4:26.72

4x800-1.Waverly 10:43.48

Discus-1.Olivia Poppert, STP 117-4, 5.Jami Hoblyn, YRK 101-11

High Jump-1.Kate Roseland, PLV 4-10

Long Jump-1.Samantha Roby, NW 17-0

Pole Vault-1.Chloe Koch, YRK 9-6, 3.Melanie Driewer, YRK 9-0, 4.Morgan Driewer, YRK 8-6

Shot Put-1.Kelly Erwin, YRK 36-0, 2.Addison Cotton, YRK 35-3

Triple Jump-1.Macie Middleton, NW 33-8 ½

BOYS

Boys team scoring-1.Waverly 141, 2.St. Paul 85, 3.Northwest 83, 4.Platteview 78, 5.Columbus Lakeview 73, 6.York 36, 7.Central City 24

Event winners and York athletes who placed

100-1.Grant Schere, WAV 11.22

200-1.Mitchell Rudie, PLV 23.38

400-1.Conner Wells, STP 50.03

800-1.Conner Wells, STP 1:58.21

1600-1.Aaron Raszler, PLV 4:56.62, 2. Colin Pinneo, YRK 4:56.63, 4.James Bonde, YRK 5:07.98

3200-1.Aaron Raszler, PLV 10:29.48, 2.Colin Pinneo, YRK 10:30.34, 3.James Bonde, YRK 11:04.99, 4.Gabe Zarraga, YRK 11:11.61

110HH-1.Hogan Wingrove, WAV 14.89

300IH-1.Hogan Wingrove, WAV 40.40

4x100-1.Waverly A 44.40

4x400-1.Waverly A 3:26.34

4x800-1.Waverly 8:53.03

Discus-1.Luke Porter, STP 151-04

High Jump-1.Landon Scott, WAV 6-2

Long Jump-1.Jonah Paulsen STP 20-6 ¾

Pole Vault-1.Brock Mahoney, CLV 12-0

Shot Put-1.Landon Ternus, CLV 53-0, 3.Jude Collingham, YRK 46-6 ½

Triple Jump-1.Zach Hartman, WAV 40-1 ¾