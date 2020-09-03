York tennis stays perfect in dual action

BEATRICE – The York Dukes boys tennis team needed Drew Baldridge to step up and win his singles match Tuesday in Beatrice.
He did just that.
Thanks to Baldridge’s 8-1 win over Conner Bruner, York escaped Beatrice with a 5-4 win in Class B action to stay undefeated in duals this season.
“The guys were able to move to 2-0 on the year, but it came down to the final match,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “Not only did he (Baldridge) win his match 8-1, but he also played very well in his doubles match that he and Eric (Yim) won at the end.”
Baldridge and Yim won their No. 2 doubles match 8-6 while the Dukes’ No. 3 doubles squad of Drew Hammer and Emmett Heiss were 8-3 winners. The only doubles loss for York came at No. 1, where Caleb Sahling and Trey Harms fell 8-6 to Colt Dittbrenner and Conner Bruner.
York went 3-3 in singles play and was led by Hammer, Heiss and Baldridge.
Hammer, a junior and the lone returning starter from last year’s team, beat Connor Freitag 8-3 while Heiss, also a junior, got past Max Meyer 9-7.
“Our No.1 and No. 2 Singles guys both got wins, but neither would say that they had their A-game tonight,” Malleck said. “We put a couple of young guys at our No. 1 doubles position, and even though they didn’t get the win, Caleb and Trey played well against a very good team.”
York will host a triangular at 2 p.m. on Thursday with Grand Island Central and Lexington.
