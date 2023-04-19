LINCOLN – The York girls returned to the tennis courts Tuesday at the Woods Tennis Center, where they competed in what head coach Josh Miller called a “unique format” at the Lincoln Christian invite.

“The tournament followed a dual format where the eight teams are divided into two pools and each team plays five matches to determine who wins that dual,” Miller explained. “Each team played a No. 1 and 2 singles and Nos. 1, 2 and 3 doubles.”

The Dukes won three of the four duals to finish as runner-up to Kearney Catholic. The Stars defeated York 3-2 in the final dual of the day.

In the morning, the Dukes opened with a dual against Gothenburg and got started on the right foot by taking two of the three doubles matches, with Mayah Colle and Tina Hallisey picking up an 8-4 win at lead doubles and Regin Dunham and Lael Schwarz earning an 8-5 victory at third doubles. The team’s lone defeat came at No. 2 doubles, where Zoey Cornett and Megan Wright dropped an 8-5 decision. In singles action, Ellie Peterson got a 9-8 (7-5) win in tiebreaker and Lily Nuss emerged victorious 8-5.

York followed that up with a clean 5-0 sweep of Omaha Gross in the second dual. Colle and Hallisey blanked their opponents 8-0, Cornett and Wright won 8-2 and Dunham and Schwarz notched an 8-3 victory. Peterson rolled to an 8-1 win at lead singles and Nuss claimed an 8-6 victory.

In the third dual of the day, the Dukes blanked Platteview 5-0, as the Nos. 2 and 3 doubles teams both recorded 8-1 wins and the lead doubles pairings won by an 8-4 margin. Peterson won 8-3 at lead singles and Nuss got the 8-2 win at No. 2.

York closed the day by dropping two of their first three matches against Kearney Catholic, as Nuss fell 8-4 and Dunham and Schwarz lost an 8-5 decision. Both finished the day with 3-1 records. Cornett and Wright got York on the board with an 8-6 win to cap a 3-1 day at second doubles, and Peterson wrapped up a 4-0 day with an 8-2 win at lead singles to even the dual at two points apiece. In the final match of the day, Colle and Hallisey battled but dropped a tight 8-6 decision at lead doubles as Kearney Catholic won the dual 3-2.

“It was a great back-and-forth between Tina and Mayah and the Kearney Catholic duo,” Miller said. “Ultimately we lost that match 8-6 but I was very proud of the intensity the girls played with. I really liked this format, but it was a long day of tennis.”

York return to the courts Thursday afternoon when the Dukes host Adams Central in dual action beginning at 4 p.m.