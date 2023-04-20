YORK – Fresh off a runner-up finish at the Lincoln Christian invite at the Woods Tennis Center on Tuesday, the York girls tennis team returned home to take on Adams Central for a dual Thursday afternoon.

The rout was on from the opening matches, as the hosts hung three quick points on the board after sweeping the doubles matches. York didn’t look back, taking five of the six singles contests to cruise to an 8-1 victory and cap a successful week on the courts.

Junior Ellie Peterson and senior Lily Nuss got the Dukes started on the right foot, blanking the Patriots’ duo of Jenna Fisher and Briley Nienhueser 8-0 at third doubles to hang the first points on the scoreboard for the home team. Peterson and Nuss also moved to 4-1 during their first year as doubles partners with the victory.

Seniors Mayah Colle and Tina Hallisey added a second win at lead doubles as the duo took down Gracie Weichman and Marie Von der Staten 8-4 to move to 10-4 on the year.

But the matchup at No. 2 doubles proved to be a tightly contested affair.

In the end, however, it was York’s pairing of Megan Wright and Zoey Cornett who emerged victorious 8-6 in a back-and-forth battle over Charlee Mucklow and Irelyn Samuelson.

“The girls got off to a good start tonight after playing well on Tuesday in Lincoln,” Dukes head coach Josh Miller said. “The closest match in doubles was at No. 2, where Zoey and Megan fought to an 8-6 victory.”

Wright and Cornett’s win clinched a doubles sweep for York, which entered the singles matches looking to keep up the early momentum.

Peterson obliged with a convincing 8-0 shutout of Fisher at lead singles, completing a perfect 6-0 week after the junior notched four wins at Lincoln Christian. The reigning Class B fifth-place medalist improved her season record to 15-1.

At second singles, Nuss overcame an early hole to pick up a fairly stress-free 8-4 win over Von der Staten. The senior improved to 12-3 in her first year at No. 2 singles.

Regin Dunham surged out to an early 7-2 lead over Mucklow before eventually picking up the 8-4 victory at No. 5 singles to even her season record at 2-2. Lael Schwarz fell behind Nienhueser early in her match at sixth singles, but the sophomore rallied back to take an 8-6 victory and improve to 3-1 on the year.

York’s final win came at No. 4 singles, where Hallisey defeated Samuelson by an 8-5 margin. The senior moved to 3-2 on the year.

At third singles, Colle battled Weichman tooth and nail, but the senior ultimately came up just shy 9-7 as Weichman picked up the Patriots’ lone victory.

“The singles matches were much more competitive and several of our players had to come from behind early in the match to win,” Miller said. “Lael and Mayah had the closest matches and I really liked their mentality to stay aggressive throughout the match. We are really working on perfecting our service game and I did see some improvement in that department. Game planning is another item we are keeping an eye on and I keep encouraging the girls to problem solve during their match in order to take advantage of what the other team is giving them.”

York will return to the courts next Thursday at the Hastings invite in the Dukes' only action next week. They return home the following week for a dual against Crete on May 4 and their host invite on May 5.

In the meantime, Miller hopes to continue improving a little bit every day during practices.

"Our JV team lost their part of the dual by a score of 17-7. I know we have an inexperienced group, but that score does not represent York Duke tennis," he said. "This group needs to step up the competitive nature of their practices in order to improve. I need to do a better job preparing them for matches and we have a couple weeks until we play again. Hopefully the next time we step on the court, things will be different."