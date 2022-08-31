York tennis rolls past Beatrice

BEATRICE – The York Dukes made quick work of Beatrice on Tuesday, dispatching the Orangemen with a 9-0 sweep.

“I was very surprised by the results because Beatrice has a very solid team,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “We really improved some things since our first outing. It's hard to single out anybody when the entire team played well.”

York began the day with a doubles sweep, as Trey Harms and Collin Kotschwar took down Jacoby Hamm and Ty Dittbrenner 8-2, Ethan Phinney and Andrew Van Gomple picked up an 8-4 win over Nolan Marlatt and Jordan Zhang and Charlie Van Gomple and Jaxson Alexander handled Maddox Deboer and Deighton Norris 8-6.

In singles play, Kotschwar and Andrew Van Gomple put two Duke points on the board early with 8-1 victories over Deboer and Michael Roschewski, respectively. Phinney and Alexander won their matches by 8-2 margins over Marlatt and Norris, while Harms downed Hamm 8-4. In the final match of the day, Charlie Van Gomple persevered over Dittbrenner 8-6.

“Charlie coming out of a JV season last year to beat a guy that has been a three-year starter for them was very impressive,” Malleck said. “Trey also played within himself better than he has in a while and he's very difficult to beat when he does that. The competition will ramp up a lot higher when we head to Lexington on Thursday to play them and GICC."