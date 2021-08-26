York tennis escapes Hastings at home

YORK – In a season-opening dual against Waverly, the York Dukes tennis team found itself in a precarious situation. Waverly had built a 4-2 lead with just three singles matches remaining, meaning York needed to pull out all three matches to clinch a win.
The Dukes did just that, getting critical wins from seniors Drew Hammer and Caleb Sahling and junior Ethan Phinney to edge out the Vikings 5-4.
"It was a total dogfight today,” head coach Dan Malleck said. “We were down 4-2 with three singles matches left to play.”
The Dukes got off to a fast start, taking two of three doubles points after Sahling and junior Trey Harms downed Waverly’s Jace Rice and Adam Haeffner 8-4. Hammer and Phinney trailed the Vikings’ Hogan Wingrove and Carson Vachal early in their doubles match but rebounded to pull out a 9-7 win.
In the third doubles match, junior Andrew Van Gomple and sophomore Kaden Heiden led Waverly’s Landon Scott and Ty McElhose early, but the duo couldn’t hold on and lost 8-6.
Trailing 2-1 after doubles action, Waverly built momentum by taking each of the first three singles matches. Rice and McElhose earned a pair of 8-3 wins over Harms and Heiden, respectively, while Scott toppled Van Gomple 8-5.
Suddenly, York found itself down 4-2 and needed to win each of the remaining singles matches to pull out a victory. The prospects weren’t promising, as Sahling trailed Haeffner and Hammer battled Wingrove, a top-five rated player in the state.
Faced with adversity, however, the Dukes battled back. Sahling came all the way back to down Haeffner 8-6 in his singles match, while Hammer toppled Wingrove 8-6.
The outcome of the match hinged on the victor of the singles match between Phinney and Vachal, and the two battled to an 8-8 tie, requiring a seven-point tiebreaker in which someone had to win by two to take the match.
Vachal raced out to an early 5-2 lead in the tiebreaker, but Phinney stormed back and pulled out a 10-8 win to beat Vachal and clinch the winning point for York.
“In a nutshell, it wasn't pretty but the top part of our lineup really competed to gut out the win," Malleck said.
The Dukes return to the court on Friday morning for the Lincoln Northeast Invite.
