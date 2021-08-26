York tennis escapes Hastings at home

YORK – In a season-opening dual against Waverly, the York Dukes tennis team found itself in a precarious situation. Waverly had built a 4-2 lead with just three singles matches remaining, meaning York needed to pull out all three matches to clinch a win.

The Dukes did just that, getting critical wins from seniors Drew Hammer and Caleb Sahling and junior Ethan Phinney to edge out the Vikings 5-4.

"It was a total dogfight today,” head coach Dan Malleck said. “We were down 4-2 with three singles matches left to play.”

The Dukes got off to a fast start, taking two of three doubles points after Sahling and junior Trey Harms downed Waverly’s Jace Rice and Adam Haeffner 8-4. Hammer and Phinney trailed the Vikings’ Hogan Wingrove and Carson Vachal early in their doubles match but rebounded to pull out a 9-7 win.

In the third doubles match, junior Andrew Van Gomple and sophomore Kaden Heiden led Waverly’s Landon Scott and Ty McElhose early, but the duo couldn’t hold on and lost 8-6.

Trailing 2-1 after doubles action, Waverly built momentum by taking each of the first three singles matches. Rice and McElhose earned a pair of 8-3 wins over Harms and Heiden, respectively, while Scott toppled Van Gomple 8-5.