York tennis bounces back, takes down Ralston

YORK – After back-to-back trips to Lincoln earlier in the week, the York boys tennis team got a chance to compete on its own courts Thursday in a dual with Ralston, and the Dukes took full advantage.
After shooting out to an early 3-0 lead by sweeping the doubles matches, York sealed a 7-2 win by going 4-2 in singles.
“The doubles teams really played well to get us out to a 3-0 lead,” York head coach Dan Malleck said. “That took a lot of pressure off of the singles matches and allowed us to cruise to the win and move to 4-2 on the season.”
York’s junior duo of Emmett Heiss and Caleb Sahling won 8-4 in No. 1 doubles while the senior team of Drew Baldridge and Andrew Sahling handed their opponents an 8-3 loss at No. 2. The doubles sweep was notched when Drew Hammer and Eric Yim picked up a big 8-1 victory at No. 3.
Hammer, a junior, and Heiss continued their solid seasons in singles play.
As the Dukes’ No. 1 singles player, Hammer beat K’Sean Dutton-Burtin 8-5 and improved to 9-5 in Class B singles action this season. Heiss was an 8-2 winner over Roy Buettenback and moved his combined record to 9-1.
York sophomore Trey Harms shut out his opponent, Ben Devorss, 8-0, while Baldridge picked up an 8-6 victory over Jake Myers.
York will host its own invite beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday. Teams scheduled to compete include Beatrice, Elkhorn, Holdrege, McCook and Waverly.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!